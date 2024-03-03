Monaco's Best
Story

Euroleague: AS Monaco Basket bag Barcelona in style

By Romain Boisaubert
Published on 3 March 2024
1 minute read
AS-Monaco-Basket
Monaco pulled off a coup in Barcelona (Photo © AS Monaco Basket)
The Monegasque side won (67-77) on Friday March 1st, away to FC Barcelona. 

What a match, what a performance, what an achievement! The Roca Team chalked up a win in Barcelona for the first time in its history, having controlled the match perfectly against the second-ranked club in the Euroleague. 

A solid team performance, led by Donta Hall, Jaron Blossomgame, John Brown and the indispensable Mike James (17 points, 8 rebounds and 4 assists), gave Sasa Obradovic’s men their sixth consecutive Euroleague win.

A great run in the Euroleague

“It was a great victory, a very solid collective and physical performance by the whole team, who showed remarkable commitment,” Sasa Obradovic said.


“It was our defence in particular that won us the match. There was a lot of joy in the changing room, it should give us even more confidence for what’s still to come, but we will need to keep the same mindset for the next few matches, that’s very important.”

The next match is at home to Red Star Belgrade on Thursday evening March 7 at 7 pm.