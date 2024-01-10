Euroleague: AS Monaco Basket bounce back against Baskonia

Monaco beat Baskonia 93-83 at Gaston-Médecin on Tuesday evening.

And the stars were out to support the Roca Team. Arthur Leclerc, George Russell, Adi Hütter, Pierre Dartout and Aleksej Fedoricsev all enjoyed the show put on by Sasa Obradovic’s men, who managed to topple Baskonia after a hard-fought battle.

The win over a direct competitor for the play-offs after two consecutive defeats was a powerful display of teamwork, led by a sparkling Mike James (26 points, 7 assists).

An ironclad mentality

“It’s not easy to bounce back from two defeats. But we did it and we deserved the win. It was a collective effort by the team, even if we need to learn how to manage certain situations better. Jordan (Loyd) is back in the game, which is really good news. I’m happy about that,” said the Monaco coach after the match.

“I’m very pleased with the players’ mindset and the way they fought tonight. The opposition had Howard, a very talented player. We had to find some answers in the middle of a hectic match schedule. We know it’s going to be a tight battle right to the end. The guys are in good shape, so we’ll see what the future holds.”

Next game for AS Monaco Basket is this Thursday evening (8.15 pm) in the cauldron that is Panathinaikos. You can follow the match on Skweek thanks the new Monaco United pass.