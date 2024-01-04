What is “Monaco United”, Groupe Michel Pastor’s free Skweek subscription?

Groupe Michel Pastor, the AS Monaco Basket sponsor, is giving away a Skweek subscription plan to all Monaco-based fans (Photo: All rights reserved).

Groupe Michel Pastor, AS Monaco Basket’s Premium Partner, has decided to give all Monaco-based Roca Team fans a free Skweek subscription plan called #Monacounited.

The special deal will enable loyal fans from the Principality to watch AS Monaco Basket’s performances in the Euroleague.

“Team spirit, competitiveness, pushing your limits: these values, which have been embodied by the Roca Team for several years, shone through last season and were consolidated this season. The results show the quality of the strategy put in place by the Roca Team’s management to build a first-rate team over the long term,” said Jean-Baptiste Pastor, the group’s CEO.

Oleg Petrov: “Youth development is in AS Monaco’s DNA”

“We share these values, and we have put them into practice in our companies for over 40 years. Through the #Monacounited programme with groupemichelpastor, we want to share our passion and this commitment to the team with all Monegasques and residents, united behind the Roca Team.”

The Skweek.tv platform provides European basketball fans with three different plans offering a wide range of content. Viewers can follow live matches from the Euroleague, Eurocup and Betclic Elite, followed by highlights and exclusive interviews.

1. Go to https://app.skweek.tv/signup

2. Create a new account

3. When you log in from the Principality, you will see a subscription plan called “Monaco United” presented by the Groupe Michel Pastor, in addition to Skweek.tv’s monthly and annual subscriptions.

4. Select the “Monaco United” plan to access all AS Monaco basketball matches in the Turkish Airlines Euroleague, Monaco EL video-on-demand content and Skweek Originals.