Monaco’s Victor Langellotti wins Tour de Pologne stage

The Monegasque cyclist made history by becoming the first representative of the Principality to win a stage on the World Tour circuit.

Victor Langellotti pulled off one of the most impressive performances of his career on Saturday, winning the flagship stage of the Tour de Pologne in Bukowina Tatrzańska, Poland. The 30-year-old Monegasque put in a spectacular finish to beat American Brandon McNulty, who had made the break not far from the finish line.

The manner in which Langelotti achieved the feat was remarkable: having put in a brutal and interminable sprint, Langellotti stood up on his pedals 400 metres out and didn’t sit back down until the line, having closed the gap and overtaken the exhausted McNulty. This was a third career victory for the Monegasque climber from the Ineos Grenadiers team, and above all his first at World Tour level, making him the first Monegasque cyclist to win at that level.

Qu’est-ce que tu viens de nous faire, Victor Langellotti ? 🤯 pic.twitter.com/FkjeA5lbAI — Eurosport France (@Eurosport_FR) August 9, 2025

The yellow jersey, a short-lived dream

The stage victory gave Langellotti the leader’s jersey and a ten-second lead over McNulty ahead of Sunday’s final time trial. However first place in the overall classification was short-lived for the Monegasque, who is not a time trial specialist.

Langellotti was no match for McNulty in Sunday’s 12.5 kilometre time trial around Wieliczka. The Monegasque climber came 24th in the stage, but finished fifth overall, an excellent performance.

Remarkable progress

His performance is in line with the Monegasque rider’s upward trajectory. Langellotti had already made an impression in June by taking second place in the Tour of Norway, his first podium finish in a stage race. The result considerably improved his UCI ranking and boosted his confidence.

His achievement at Bukowina Tatrzańska confirms the climber’s successful adjustment to his new British team, and vindicates his move towards a more attacking style of racing. The World Tour stage win is a historic first for the Principality of Monaco, and assures Victor Langellotti of a place in the annals of Monegasque cycling.