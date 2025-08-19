Reassuring news of Noam Yaron, exhausted and hospitalised after 178 km swim

Taking on a particularly daunting challenge, to swim from Calvi to Monaco, Noam Yaron came incredibly close to his goal, but finally had to abandon his attempt two kilometres from the finish.

Forced to abandon his first attempt last year after swimming 103 km, Noam Yaron came even closer to achieving the 180 km target this summer. Exhausted and with no strength left, he was finally forced to get out of the water 2 kilometres from the finish line.

Now in hospital and resting, his team has provided reassuring news. With a thought for all those who accompanied him on his epic journey: “Good evening everyone. We’re back with news of Noam. His progress is reassuring. He still needs to rest to recover from his superhuman effort. He is very touched by your many messages. Many thanks again for your support.”

With his team, Noam Yaron came within touching distance of his goal © Noam Yaron Production x Studio Filmiz

Many obstacles, but an important message for the environment

Awake in the water for over 100 hours, Noam Yaron became disoriented on several occasions and suffered delusional hallucinations that had a major impact on his attempt. As well as being completely sleep-deprived, and close to hypothermia, he also suffered irritation and burns caused by the salt.

The weather wasn’t always on his side either. Making good headway when conditions were calm, there were also moments when waves of 30 to 60cm made the crossing ‘interesting’.

While his efforts are laudable in sporting terms, let’s not forget the message he was aiming to convey. Having swum across one of the largest protected marine areas in the Mediterranean over 5 days and 4 nights, Noam Yaron is calling on everyone to be vigilant and responsible. He wants to stress the urgent need to protect at least 30% of the ocean by 2030, and for greater protection of the Pelagos sanctuary.