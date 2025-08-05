Tianyi Lu conducts OPMC in emotionally charged concert in Prince’s Palace

The chemistry between a conductor in search of authenticity and musicians in perfect harmony provided a rare moment of emotion in the fabulous setting of the Prince’s Palace on Sunday evening. We met Tianyi Lu the day before, during the dress rehearsal.

Saturday 2 August. 9.15 p.m. Accompanied by Beethoven’s Piano Concerto No. 4 in G major, the sun slowly disappears behind the Tête de Chien mountain. Under the watchful eye of conductor Tianyi Lu, pianist Georgijs Osokins runs through the first movement, the Allegro moderato. The sky seems to have taken on the colours of the event for this final dress rehearsal of the concert that the Monte-Carlo Philharmonic Orchestra is preparing to give the following evening, Sunday 3 August, in the courtyard of the Prince’s Palace. Above the musicians – who have been concentrating on their scores for over an hour – the dark blue sky, streaked with pink clouds, echoes the ochre and coral hues of the palace.

The conductor rehearsing several bars with the musicians © Benjamin Godart – Monaco Tribune

When Tianyi Lu gives instructions and guidance to the violinists, brass players and percussionists, she does so with focused energy and an unconcealed smile. After several adjustments to Prokofiev’s The Death of Tybalt, a few “Don’t rush!” and rhythmic instructions to the musicians – the secret weapon of conductors – the 35-year-old New Zealander is ready to rest before tomorrow’s appointment. “Could you weigh down my music stand with sandbags, for example? I’m very energetic when I conduct, and it makes it wobble,” she says to the technicians with a twinkle in her eye.

© Benjamin Godart – Monaco Tribune

The art of restraint

“I’ve always wanted to come here to Monaco. I’m very fortunate to conduct in this unique setting,” says the conductor, who has just arrived on the French Riviera with her family for the occasion. “I didn’t rehearse much tonight, unlike this morning when I got into the details,” she explains after the dress rehearsal, still caught up in the intensity of the works she has just conducted. This economy of effort is no accident. With sixteen years of professional experience, Tianyi Lu has developed a holistic approach to conducting: “You always have to be aware of the energy level in the room, know how to pace the rehearsal and, ideally, how to reach a peak during the concert.”

The musicians were accompanied by their families and friends, who attended the dress rehearsal © Benjamin Godart – Monaco Tribune

Alchemy with the OPMC

That philosophy makes perfect sense when you consider that the Monegasque musicians had just had their first concert with Charles Dutoit on Thursday in the courtyard of the Palace. Tianyi Lu has a remarkable ability to adapt quickly. She only met the orchestra on Friday for a four-hour long rehearsal, less than 48 hours before the concert. “I already feel very close to them,” she says, clearly taken with the spirit of the Monegasque ensemble. “They have found an excellent balance between concentration, friendliness and relaxation,” she says, stressing how rare this chemistry is in the orchestral world.

© Benjamin Godart – Monaco Tribune

This instant connection may be explained by the young conductor’s unique approach: “In music, I always try to put my personal history aside and really understand what the composer wanted to convey. Conducting is above all about relationships and connecting with people.” This philosophy is evident in her measured gestures and constant smile in front of the musicians.

Impossible love, from Beethoven to Prokofiev

The programme for the Sunday concert explores the theme of impossible love through three major works: Beethoven’s dramatic Coriolan Overture, followed by the Piano Concerto No. 4 performed by Latvian pianist Georgijs Osokins. The evening concludes with excerpts from Prokofiev’s Romeo and Juliet. “The work Romeo and Juliet resonates particularly with me,” says Tianyi Lu, referring to Kenneth MacMillan’s choreography, where “at the end, Romeo lifts her lifeless body. I cried a lot.” She makes no attempt to hide her raw emotion: “When you’re on the rostrum, you can try to hide, but you’re exposed. The orchestra sees everything.”

“There is a fluidity that makes this work by Beethoven so difficult, because it requires both structure and flexibility. I compare it to martial arts in that respect,” explains the conductor © Benjamin Godart – Monaco Tribune

Admiration and gratitude

Technique aside, the musician advocates a deeply humanistic vision of conducting: “You need admiration and gratitude. I try to marvel, to be grateful, to put myself at the service of the musicians and the audience, because as soon as you focus on yourself, you get nervous. And nervousness is a sign that the ego is taking over.”

“Great leaders serve,” she insists. “If you serve and truly care for others, they will shine.” This is a lesson that Tianyi Lu hopes to convey to her audience – and far beyond the concert hall – at a time of global tensions and conflicts.

On Sunday evening, under the Principality’s skies, this alchemy between a conductor in search of authenticity and musicians in perfect harmony offered a rare moment of emotion in the prestigious setting of the Prince’s Palace. The last summer concert will take place on Thursday 7 August, conducted by the young Austrian conductor Emmanuel Tjeknavorian, accompanied by Armenian violinist Sergey Khachatryan. Liszt’s Mephisto Waltz No. 1, Bruch’s famous Violin Concerto in G minor, Richard Strauss’s Till Eulenspiegel and Johann Strauss’s timeless Blue Danube will bring the 2025 edition to a close in style.