Monaco’s musical highlight: 2025 summer concert line-up at Prince’s Palace unveiled

The greatest artists perform with the incredible backdrop of the Prince's Palace in Monaco © Communication department / Stephane Danna

Princely tradition and musical excellence come together in the Cour d’Honneur at the Prince’s Palace, with prestigious performances scheduled for what promises to be a dazzling season.

A veritable Monegasque cultural institution created by Prince Rainier III and Princess Grace over sixty years ago, the Concerts at the Prince’s Palace are the high point of the musical season for the Monte-Carlo Philharmonic Orchestra (OPMC). Every summer, under the patronage of Prince Albert II, the majestic setting welcomes internationally renowned artists for exceptional evening performances that showcase musical excellence in the heart of the Principality.

A 2025 programme that combines tradition and new discoveries

For the 2025 edition, six exclusive concerts are scheduled over July and August. The programme will feature prestigious soloists such as Daniel Lozakovich, David Fray, Sergey Khachatryan and Georgijs Osokins. Virtuoso brothers Lucas and Arthur Jussen, this season’s artists in residence, will also be featured this summer.

The conductor roster spans the generations, with established maestros such as Charles Dutoit and Lawrence Foster as well as artistic director Kazuki Yamada. Promising young talents such as Tianyi Lu and Emmanuel Tjeknavorian complete the line-up, embodying a new wave of orchestra conductors.

An exceptional event at the Grimaldi Forum

A noticeable new feature of this season is the concert on 27 July will eschew the Palace in favour of the Grimaldi Forum. Conducted by Kazuki Yamada, the OPMC will perform the ‘Liverpool Oratorio’ by Paul McCartney and Carl Davis, accompanied by the CBSO Chorus and the Académie Rainier III Children’s Choir. The rarely-performed monumental work promises to be one of the highlights of Monaco’s cultural summer.

A varied repertoire that spans the centuries

The repertoire on offer elegantly spans different eras: compositions by Beethoven, Weber and Mendelssohn feature alongside works by Ravel, Respighi, Prokofiev and Strauss. This diversity provides a breathtaking panorama of the history of classical music, from timeless classics to rarely-performed pieces.

Practical information

The concerts will take place on 10, 20, 27 and 31 July and 3 and 7 August 2025, at 9.30 pm. Tickets will be available from 2 April for Friends of the Orchestra and subscribers, and from 8 April for the wider public.

There are several pricing options, with a subscription for the six concerts ranging from €120 to €840 depending on the category.

Reservations can be made online at www.opmc.mc, at the Casino de Monte-Carlo atrium box office or by telephone on +377 92 00 13 70.