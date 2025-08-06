Where to play golf around Monaco: our guide to the finest courses on the Côte d’Azur.

Fancy a green overlooking the Mediterranean or a championship course on a hillside? Here’s our selection of the must-play golf courses around Monaco

Whatever your handicap or lack thereof, the Riviera has plenty of exclusive clubs just a few minutes from Monaco. Here is our selection of the best golf courses within easy reach of the Principality, along with all the practical info you need to make the most of them this summer.

Monte-Carlo Golf Club (La Turbie)

A breathtaking view of Monaco and a technical course, 900 m above sea level

© Monte Carlo Golf Club

Located just 25 minutes from Monaco, the Monte-Carlo Golf Club offers spectacular views of the Mediterranean and the Alpine peaks. Designed by the famous architect Willie Park Jr, the 18-hole (par 71) course is technical, hilly and perfectly maintained. A reflection of Monaco, the club is the preserve of players who are looking for a challenge and elegance. It has a quiet atmosphere and top-of-the-range facilities. An absolute must in a unique setting.

Address: Route du Mont-Agel, La Turbie

Opening times: daily by prior arrangement, 8 am to 7 pm. Restaurant closed on Monday lunchtime. Clubhouse and bar open until 6 pm

Green fee: between €140 and €170 depending on the season and day of the week.

Booking and price details on the official website

Royal Mougins Golf Club (Mougins)

Luxury, performance and five-star service on a championship course

© Golf Royal Mougins

About 45 minutes from Monaco, this private golf course is a benchmark in the region. Designed by Robert von Hagge, the 18-hole (par 71) course winds through wooded glades and water hazards. Royal Mougins is also renowned for its top-of-the-range services: spa, hotel, personal coaching, pro-shop, gourmet restaurant. You can experience the luxury version of golf for the day, with the “Member for a Day” package.

Address: 424 avenue du Roi, Mougins

Summer opening times (until the end of September) : 7.30 am – 8 pm, every day.

Green fee: €195 in high season, €130-145 in low season (cart included)

More information on equipment hire on the website

Cannes-Mougins Golf Country Club

A top-class course in a natural setting

© Cannes Mougins Golf

The historic course (created in 1926) is a fabulous combination of technology and aesthetics. Tucked away in a protected natural park, the Golf de Cannes-Mougins (18 holes, par 72) is a joy to play, with its well-tended fairways, water hazards and absolute peace and quiet. Open to visitors, it is an excellent alternative for players wishing to avoid the overly selective clubs. The ideal spot to promote performance and peace of mind.

Address: 1175 avenue du Golf, Mougins

Opening hours : Open every day from 8am to 8pm in summer

Green fee: between €150 and €175 depending on the package. Rounds starting at the end of the day cost between €100 and €120

Booking and price details on the official website

Nice Golf Country Club

Affordable, quick, ideal for training or for beginners.

© Golf de Nice

About 30 minutes from Monaco, this 9-hole course is perfect for players in a hurry, or for beginners. With its modern facilities (driving range, putting green, coaching), Nice Golf Country Club offers a friendly, urban approach to golf. Ideal for a quick session or a gentle introduction, just a stone’s throw from town.

Address: 698 boulevard du Mercantour, Nice

Summer opening times (until September 30): 8 am to 7.30 pm, every day

Green fee: from €30-35, children’s rate (<15 years) between €20-30

Season ticket details on the official website

Golf Club de Menton

A family-oriented club with a sea view for a different take on golf.

© Golf Club de Menton

Small but perfectly formed, Menton Golf Club provides a small 6-hole Pitch & Putt course, perfect for an introduction or a fun family outing. With its busy golf school, children’s classes and views over the Mediterranean, it’s an affordable and friendly place, just 30 minutes from the Principality.

Address: Corniche des Serres de la Madone, Menton

Opening times: from 2 May to 24 December, every day from 9 am to 6 pm.

Contact the club for half-day or full-day bookings: +33 6 17 98 25 82

Remember to stay hydrated!

In summer, temperatures on the Côte d’Azur can quickly rise above 30°C, particularly in the middle of the day. So it’s essential to be well equipped: take breathable clothing, a cap or wide-brimmed hat, sunglasses and factor 50 sun cream.

Hydration is essential: take one or two reusable water bottles with you, as some courses have few water points in the middle of the game. Dehydration can lead to fatigue, loss of concentration and even heatstroke. It is advisable to set off early in the morning or late in the afternoon, when the sun isn’t so strong, and to use a cart if you are not used to walking on hilly terrain.