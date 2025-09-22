Hard-hitting Roca Team wins first season title in SuperCup

AS Monaco won the first ever national basketball League SuperCup against Le Mans, confirming their XXL ambitions for a season where every trophy is a target.

The Roca Team were perhaps inspired by the secret behind Rafael Nadal’s relentless domination at Roland Garros, having won the French Open there fourteen times: leave no room for doubt. In the first quarter of the final against Le Mans, Vassilis Spanoulis’ men showed their physical strength and defensive intensity, quickly taking the lead (30-16). With Daniel Theis dominant in the no-charge area, Elie Okobo effective from long range and Mike James on top of his game and voted MVP of the competition, the Le Mans team was overwhelmed. “We played well as a team against a good opponent. It’s a very positive start to the season,” said Daniel Theis, all smiles after the match.

Kevarrius Hayes, posing with the trophy at Roland Garros © AS Monaco Basket

A collective formation already in place

Le Mans managed to frustrate Monaco last season in the Leaders Cup and French Cup, but it was a different story this weekend. The Monegasque team showed impressive control, combining defensive discipline with offensive creativity. Alpha Diallo (14 points, 7 assists) shone in a ‘Swiss Army knife’ role, while Nikola Mirotic, the new Roca star, added his technical touch. “Winning a trophy is huge, and I’m proud of the group and the staff. But we’re just getting started, there’s more where that came from,” Mirotic stressed.

Despite an inspired Bogues (24 points), Le Mans never looked in a position to turn the match around. The gap even widened to over 25 points in the second quarter, such was the gulf between the two teams. Speaking to French sports daily L’Équipe, Le Mans’ coach Guillaume Vizade acknowledged Monegasque’s superiority: “They have kept a lot of players and recruits like Mirotic give them a new dimension. The gap has widened.”

Mike James and Matthew Strazel during the semi-final match against Boulazac at Roland Garros © AS Monaco Basket

A first milestone on the road towards the Grand Slam?

For Vassilis Spanoulis, this is his first trophy as coach, but certainly not the last one he’s aiming for. “This match must be the base level of our game. I asked for a full squad because we want to chase every title,” reported L’Équipe after the match.

With a squad designed to win on all fronts – Betclic Élite, Euroleague, Coupe de France and Leaders Cup – Monaco have sent out a clear message: it promises to be a long season for their opponents.