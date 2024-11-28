AS Monaco Basket: Vassilis Spanoulis appointed Roca Team head coach

AS Monaco Basket has announced the beginning of a new era with the arrival of Greek icon Vassilis Spanoulis at the helm of the Roca Team. The three-time EuroLeague champion is now at the helm, and aiming to steer the Principality club to new heights.

AS Monaco Basket has gone all out to strengthen its squad following the departure of Saša Obradović : Vassilis Spanoulis, one of the biggest legends in European basketball, has become the new head coach of the Roca Team. The Greek’s contract is for two seasons, with an option for an additional year.

Spanoulis comes to Monaco after a successful season in Greece, where he guided Peristeri Athens to the national cup final, third place in the league and a place in the Champions League Final Four. His outstanding performances earned him the coach of the year title in the Champions League, cementing his reputation as a seasoned tactician.

AS Monaco Basket: “The goal is to win everything”

An impressive track record as player and coach

Spanoulis’ arrival in the Principality marks a turning point for the Roca Team, which is looking to step up a gear after several years of rapid improvement. The former playing legend had an extraordinary career, winning three EuroLeague titles and a European championship with Greece in 2005. He is also the only player to have been voted Final Four MVP three times and EuroLeague season MVP once.

With his experience as a player and his success as a coach, in particular with the Greek national team that reached the quarter-finals of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, Spanoulis embodies ambition and professionalism. Under his wing now will be players like Mike James, his former EuroLeague rival and now team-mate at Monaco, as he seeks to push the club’s limits.

With Vassilis Spanoulis at the helm of the Roca Team, AS Monaco are clearly aiming to level up on the European and domestic stage. The club, which has already enjoyed an exceptional run in recent seasons, is hoping to add its name to the select group of European basketball powerhouses under his leadership.

Group cohesion, a champion’s instinct and the Greek coach’s experience should be the keys to writing a successful new chapter in the history of basketball in the Principality.

