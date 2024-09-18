AS Monaco Basket: “The goal is to win everything”

AS Monaco Basket set out its ambitions for the 2024-2025 season at its start-of-season press conference. Under the leadership of coach Saša Obradović, the Roca Team is aiming high, with clear objectives: to dominate in France and conquer the EuroLeague. With a balance of stability and new recruits, the club is ready for the new challenges ahead.

AS Monaco Basket launched its 2024-2025 season with a memorable press conference at the Automobile Club de Monaco’s premises. President Aleksej Fedoricsev, Executive Director Oleksiy Yefimov and Coach Saša Obradović were joined by three key players: Elie Okobo, Donatas Motiejūnas, and new signing Nick Calathes.

“Stability is really the key word,” said Mr Fedoricsev to describe the AS Monaco Basket mindset. “I want us to confirm the position we’ve held for the last three seasons. The most important thing is to remain stable. We need to maintain our strong energy, because that’s what allows us to win,” the Roca Team President explained.

The Executive Director was equally confident: “We have to dominate in France, that’s the goal. We have all the capabilities to make it happen.”

Heading for European heights

The Roca Team will start its European campaign against Olimpia Milan on 3 October. The game will kick off a challenging season in the EuroLeague, which promises to be an even tougher competition than last year. For Saša Obradović, the objective is clear: “We have to do better than last year, while staying true to ourselves.”

Despite beating Valencia Basket 93-100 in their final pre-season warm-up, the Monegasque coach is not satisfied: “Honestly, I’m not happy with the pre-season games because we weren’t able to practice things together. We only had eight players. I still haven’t seen what this team really looks like,” he said, regretting a preparation phase cut short by injuries and the absence of some key players who were involved in the Olympic Games.

Still, Obradović remains determined to push his men to the limit and approach the new season with ambition.

Nick Calathes, a gem of a summer signing

The arrival of Nick Calathes, former point guard with the Greek national team and EuroLeague veteran, is a real coup for the Roca Team. Calathes, who expressed his enthusiasm at the prospect of playing for Monaco, shared his ambitions: “Playing for Monaco is an incredible opportunity. My goal is to win the EuroLeague.”

Used to major competitions, he will be bringing his experience to move up a gear: “I’ve been in every possible situation as a player. I think I’m handling the team well and that I can help it to go even farther.

Okobo and Motiejūnas, continuity aiming for excellence

Elie Okobo, a pillar of the Roca Team for the last three seasons, is also ready to take on this year’s challenges. “The goal is to win everything. We’re competitors, we want to lift trophies, we want to smile and drink champagne at the end,” he declared with determination. The shooting guard, who is mid-preparations, is aiming to reach the summit of the EuroLeague and wants to win trophies in France: “Every match will be like a final. There’s no room for error. I’m determined to win it all.”

As for Donatas Motiejūnas, the team’s centre since its EuroLeague debut, is proud of how far the club has come: “It’s really beautiful to see how we’ve grown and evolved. We’re a special team, a special club, and we’ve got the heart it takes to keep improving.”

The Lithuanian is ambitious and confident: “We lost two cups last year, but this year we need to go after the titles that have eluded us. It’s not always easy given the number of games, the ups and downs, but our approach remains the same and we’re going to give 100% to reach our goals. The fans expect the best and that’s what we’re going to give them,” he said.

The press conference was also an opportunity to reveal the prestigious new vest for the 24-25 season: a black and gold model, with modernised lettering, to reflect the team’s strength and elegance. The club also announced its continued partnership with Groupe Michel Pastor (GMP), Monaco’s leading property company.

This partnership, a second season as the team’s Premium partner, is based on shared values such as excellence, dedication and community spirit. “We are proud to continue on our journey with the Michel Pastor Group,” said Managing Director Oleksiy Yefimov. He added: “Both organisations are driven by a vision of excellence, not only in sport and business, but also for the wider Monegasque community. The continued involvement of such a prestigious partner underlines the club’s growing importance as a symbol of unity and national pride.”

With clear ambitions and an increasingly strong squad, AS Monaco Basket is determined to make history this season. In Europe and in France, the Roca Team knows that every match will count, and the players are ready to rise to the challenge, driven by a single desire: to win. Daghe Mùnegu!

