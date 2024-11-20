AS Monaco Basket: Final whistle for coach Sasa Obradovic

The Serbian coach is leaving the Roca Team after four immensely successful years.

AS Monaco Basket has announced the end of its collaboration with Sasa Obradovic, a coach who will have left his mark on the club’s history. Since his arrival in December 2020, he has led the team to French league titles, a French Cup and a Euroleague Final Four. His hard work and rigour have enabled the Roca Team to reach European heights.

“Sasa Obradovic’s name is forever etched in the history of the Roca Team”

Sasa Obradovic’s name will go down in the club’s annals, as the directors of AS Monaco Basket point out in an official press release: “Sasa Obradovic has brought rigour and worked tirelessly since the start of this human adventure (…) The management and staff at the Roca Team would like to thank him sincerely for the work he has accomplished.”

Georgian Manuchar Markoishvili will now take over as interim coach. The former professional basketball player will take charge of the Monegasque team while it awaits a new coach.

