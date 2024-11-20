Monaco's Best
Monaco Tribune Directory - CelebritiesCelebrities
Monaco Tribune Directory - CultureCulture
Monaco Tribune Directory - EventsEvents
Monaco Tribune Directory - Going OutGoing Out
Monaco Tribune Directory - Local InfoLocal Info
Monaco Tribune Directory - Sports InfrastructuresSports Infrastructures
Monaco Tribune Directory - TourismTourism
Monaco Tribune Directory - World About MonacoWorld About Monaco
Advertising »
Videos Podcasts
Monaco Tribune logo / Link to homepage
Advertising »
In brief

AS Monaco Basket: Final whistle for coach Sasa Obradovic

By Estelle Imbert
Published on 20 November 2024
1 minute read
Coach Sasa Obradovic
Coach Sasa Obradovic © AS Monaco Basket
By Estelle Imbert
- 20 November 2024
1 minute read

The Serbian coach is leaving the Roca Team after four immensely successful years.

AS Monaco Basket has announced the end of its collaboration with Sasa Obradovic, a coach who will have left his mark on the club’s history. Since his arrival in December 2020, he has led the team to French league titles, a French Cup and a Euroleague Final Four. His hard work and rigour have enabled the Roca Team to reach European heights.

Advertising »
Advertising

AS Monaco Basket: “The goal is to win everything”

“Sasa Obradovic’s name is forever etched in the history of the Roca Team”

Sasa Obradovic’s name will go down in the club’s annals, as the directors of AS Monaco Basket point out in an official press release: “Sasa Obradovic has brought rigour and worked tirelessly since the start of this human adventure (…) The management and staff at the Roca Team would like to thank him sincerely for the work he has accomplished.”

Georgian Manuchar Markoishvili will now take over as interim coach. The former professional basketball player will take charge of the Monegasque team while it awaits a new coach.

Advertising »

Aleksej Fedoricsev,  the beating heart of AS Monaco Basket