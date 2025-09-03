Road traffic: disruptions expected on Moyenne Corniche for 18 months at Monaco exit

Traffic has been reduced to two lanes at the Monaco exit © Loïc Savaresse - Monaco Tribune

Motorists will have to be patient on Avenue Prince Rainier III, where traffic will be disrupted until 2027 due to a construction site.

Watch out for traffic jams this back-to-school week! Since Tuesday, traffic on the Cornice Mean has experienced major disruptions between Cap-d’Ail and Monaco. Avenue Prince Rainier III, the artery linking Monaco to Nice and used daily by thousands of motorists, has seen its capacity halved to enable the construction of the “Les Romarins” residence.

Municipal order no. 288/25, signed by the mayor of Cap d’Ail, Xavier Beck, gives precise details of the changes: the municipality explains that for the purposes of the operation, “traffic capacity will be reduced from two lanes to one” and that “the rightmost rising lane will be closed over a length of 40 linear metres“ between numbers 47 and 62 along the avenue. The disruption is causing substantial queues at peak times.

Signage has been installed all along the road © Loïc Savaresse – Monaco Tribune

Strict regulations to ensure safety

The construction site comes with stringent constraints to ensure the safety of both workers and users. Speed is limited to 30 km/h in the work area, while the decree formally stipulates that “overtaking of all vehicles, including bikes, is prohibited” in this sensitive section.

The company SAS SMBTP, commissioned by the social housing provider Erilia, is required to put in place appropriate temporary signage. The latter takes effect from “the crossroads of Avenue Général de Gaulle/Avenue Prince Rainier-III de Monaco“, forcing drivers to anticipate slowdowns well in advance.

A truce at the end of December

A silver lining in this bleak picture: the construction site will take a break during the end-of-year festivities. The municipal decree specifies that “from 19/12/2025 in the evening and until 05/01/2026 in the morning, the construction work will be suspended“, allowing both roads to temporarily return to their function.

The construction of the social housing “Les Romarins” will continue until 2027 © Loïc Savaresse – Monaco Tribune

A project of 17 social housing units to be delivered in 2027

The disruption is due to the construction of a residence of 17 social rental units. The project, for which a building permit was issued on 17 July 2021, comprises two four-storey buildings and a semi-underground car park. Delivery is scheduled for 2027, at which point this key artery of the French Riviera will finally function as normal.