Ancient art of Arabic calligraphy flourishes in Monaco

The Théâtre des Variétés will host a special conference on 2 October, celebrating the inscription of Arabic calligraphy on UNESCO’s Intangible Cultural Heritage list.

Presented by the International Association of Plastic Arts at UNESCO, the evening will highlight this ancestral art, officially recognised by UNESCO in March 2022. The organisation described Arabic calligraphy as a “pillar of cultural diversity in the face of growing globalisation.”

Raouf Meftah, master calligrapher

The calligrapher Raouf Meftah will take the audience on a fascinating journey through centuries of history, exploring the relationship between calligraphy, civilisation and science. His lecture will trace the evolution of styles, their role in architectural ornamentation and the integration of calligraphy into everyday life — from fine jewellery to contemporary fashion.

Royal insights with Monica Mergiu

The event will also feature Dr. Monica Mergiu, German historian and founder of Royal Arts Visions magazine. A specialist in the Arab world and biographer of Gulf royal families, she will present a talk on “Le rôle de l’Art dans la cour royale au Moyen-Orient”/The Role of Art in the Royal Court of the Middle East.

A cultural rendezvous

The free event, beginning at 6 pm at the Théâtre des Variétés, aims to foster intercultural dialogue between Europe and the Arab world. The evening will close with an exchange between the speakers and the audience, in celebration of the harmony, grace and beauty embodied by Arabic calligraphy.