YCM Explorer Awards 2025: two yachts rewarded for innovation

Monaco Yacht Club has announced the winners of its fifth annual competition, honouring projects that combine cutting-edge technology with environmental commitment.

On Wednesday 24 September, the YCM started off the latest edition of the Monaco Yacht Show by bringing together 64 owners of 40+ metre yachts that fly the club’s flag. It was an impressive show of force, as a total of 2,344 linear metres of yachts lined up. With this backdrop and under the presidency of Prince Albert II, the YCM Explorer Awards by La Belle Classe Superyachts singled out two remarkable vessels.

The international jury, chaired by Richard Wiese of The Explorers Club in New York, rewarded two complementary approaches to nautical innovation. In the Technology & Innovation category, the M/Y Valor (79.5 m, Feadship 2025) came out on top thanks to its hybrid propulsion and silent technology: “We have 5.34 megawatts of electric power on board, which makes it one of the greenest yachts on the planet,” says owner David McNeil.

The Environment & Ethics category was won by the S/Y Cat Art Explorer (46.5 m, Perini Navi 2024), the largest aluminium catamaran in its category. It combines art, science and exploration to raise awareness about environmental protection: “We promote art around the Mediterranean. It’s a substantial project,” says its captain, Olivier Gamberini.

A forward-looking philosophy

Bernard d’Alessandri, YCM General Secretary, said: “Through this ceremony, we want to show that yachting can be a force for change.” The awards showcase a new use for yachts, as platforms for exploration, research and sharing of scientific knowledge. All participants received the SEA Index to measure their environmental impact in anticipation of future regulations.