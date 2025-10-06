Monaco's Best
In brief

Monaco Attractions Fair coming soon!

By Stéphane Renaux
Published on 6 October 2025
1 minute read
La Foire Attractions de Monaco revient du 17 octobre au 19 novembre 2025. © Mairie de Monaco
From mid-October, Port Hercule will see more than 80 fairground attractions being set up, turning the Principality’s docks into a veritable amusement park.

As the half-term break approaches, Monaco’s Port Hercule will once again be hosting the traditional Attractions Fair, which will run from 17 October to 19 November 2025, National Day. The unmissable autumn event in the Principality calendar brings a month of activities for all ages to enjoy. The festivities open on the Friday afternoon at 2pm and close on the Wednesday at midnight.

Guaranteed thrills

This year’s attractions include two new rides on the Darse Sud: ‘Party The Best’ and ‘Gyroscope’, along with the traditional bumper cars, slides and other familiar attractions. Visitors will also be able to test their skills at the different games stalls.

  • Food stalls and rides will open from 11am every day.
  • Monday to Thursday until 11 pm. Opening hours are extended until midnight on Fridays and Saturdays and on the eve of public holidays.
  • Extended until 1am on 18 November, the eve of Monaco’s National Day.
Regarding security measures, there will be eight access points, with bag checks. The organisers are advising visitors to ‘travel light’ to facilitate these checks. Costumes will be permitted for Hallowe’en, but any accessory that suggests a weapon will be banned. Once maximum capacity is reached, access to the Fair will be temporarily suspended. The number of visitors will be shown in real time on the Monaco Town Council website.

foire de monaco
© Paul Charoy / Monaco Tribune
foire-attractions
© Mairie de Monaco / Communication Department