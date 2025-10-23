Monegasque Red Nose Day: Les Enfants de Frankie call all collectors!

To celebrate two decades of charity work, Les Enfants de Frankie will be unveiling a retrospective collection of all its iconic noses on 6 December 2025.

The Principality is gearing up for a very special occasion with the 21st Monegasque Red Nose Day. Les Enfants de Frankie, a charity that has been helping children with disabilities or social difficulties since 1997, is making all the models it has created since 2005 available for the first time. From the classic red nose to yellow versions with emoticons and themed Christmas baubles, the retrospective will give collectors and supporters the chance to get a hold of items that were previously unobtainable.

A wider sales network to reach more donors

The items will be available from mid-October in a number of Monegasque outlets, including supermarkets, post offices and chemists. Pop-up stalls will also be set up at the Princess Grace Hospital, the SNCF train station and Fontvieille shopping centre. Prices are still affordable: €2.50 for noses and bags, €5 for Christmas decorations.

22 October & 5 November : stall at the CHPG from 11 am to 4 pm

: stall at the CHPG from 11 am to 4 pm 29 October : at the SNCF station from 8 am to 6 pm

: at the SNCF station from 8 am to 6 pm 12 November & 6 December : at the Fontvieille shopping centre from 9am to 6pm.

Digital innovation

The non-profit is modernising its approach by launching a participative campaign on social media. Supporters are encouraged to post photos of themselves wearing a red nose using the #FrankieMonaco hashtag, in the hope of turning a charitable gesture into a viral phenomenon. The most popular publication will be rewarded with a special gift.

Under the High Patronage of Prince Albert II and supported by EFG Private Banking, the Monegasque charity continues to provide help and comfort to children in the PACA region, proving that a simple accessory can convey hope and solidarity.