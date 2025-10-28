Street Nav: a new accessible mobility app designed for disabled people in Monaco

A new app has been launched to make it easier for people with reduced mobility to get around the Principality. © Manuel Vitali – Communication Department

On Thursday 23 October, Monaco rolled out a new phone application that plans personalised, accessible routes according to a user’s disability.

Street Nav is now available to smartphone users in Monaco. The app doesn’t just map out the shortest route – it also takes into account actual conditions on the ground. Stairs, steep slopes, out-of-order lifts or ongoing construction work are all considered when calculating itineraries. Each user enters their disability category and the algorithm suggests the most accessible route.

The project is the result of a collaboration between the Ministry of Health and Social Affairs, the Interministerial Delegation for Digital Transition and several charities representing people with disabilities. The charities took part in testing the tool to ensure the accuracy and relevance of the information provided.

A solution for every need

“The initiative reflects a commitment to putting the ‘Handipact’ policy into practice, which aims to promote inclusion for all people with disabilities. The application will make it easier for people with reduced mobility to move around, whether they are residents, employees or simply visitors,” said Christophe Robino, Minister of Social Affairs. The technology is aimed at both Monaco residents and tourists visiting the Principality.

Street Nav forms part of the government’s broader “Handipact” policy to promote the inclusion of people with disabilities. Beyond its practical benefits, the tool is designed to strengthen users’ independence in their day-to-day movements. Data is updated regularly to reflect the current condition of roads and public facilities. The app is free to download on iOS and Android.