AS Monaco Basket works with EuroLeague to lift temporary measure

AS Monaco Basket is currently subject to a temporary administrative measure imposed by the EuroLeague’s financial committee since Monday. According to the club, the decision is purely procedural and has no impact on its current sporting activities.

It’s a delicate situation for the Roca Team! The EuroLeague’s Financial Panel has decided to temporarily freeze the Monaco club’s ability to register new players or technical staff for the European matches. The decision follows a request from EuroLeague’s Management Control Commission (MCC).

The club remains confident and calm

In a statement released earlier this week, the league leader played down the significance of the measure. “This measure, which temporarily restricts the Club from registering new players or coaches in EuroLeague competitions, is purely procedural and does not constitute a sanction or final decision,” it said.

“The Club wishes to emphasise that it has always acted in full transparency and good faith, consistently meeting all requirements set by EuroLeague Basketball and other governing bodies. AS Monaco Basket has maintained a solid financial position and has always promptly satisfied every obligation towards all institutional partners. (…) The organisation affirms that it maintains sound finances and has always honoured its commitments to its various partners,” the statement continued.

The Roca Team has pledged to provide all the documents and supporting evidence requested by the EuroLeague authorities and to work closely with the financial committee to lift this precautionary measure quickly and clarify the situation. At present, the squad includes 13 contracted members and is considering new signings to strengthen the team.

Despite the administrative setback, the Roca Team currently sits in fifth place in the EuroLeague and remains focused on its sporting ambitions, continuing to represent the Principality “with professionalism, integrity and ambition,” the club said in the statement. Vassilis Spanoulis’s players were narrowly defeated in the final seconds of Tuesday evening’s match on the Serbian court of Partizan Belgrade (78–76). The Roca Team’s next match will take place on Friday, also in Serbia, against Crvena Zvezda.