Carlton Cannes illuminates the Riviera with timeless festive magic

Within the shimmering jewel box of La Croisette, Carlton Cannes unveils its enchanted season “Under the stars,” inviting residents and visitors to experience a dreamlike journey until January 11, 2026.

A garden transformed into a constellation of wonders

From the moment one crosses the threshold of Carlton Cannes, the listed façade adorns itself with golden reflections, heralding a spectacular transformation. At the heart of the establishment, the garden has metamorphosed into a fairytale universe where Djordje Varda’s floral creations float like botanical constellations suspended between heaven and earth. A luminous hot air balloon watches over this nocturnal landscape, its suspended moon casting a gentle glow over the ephemeral ice rink installed beside the year-round heated infinity pool.

© Carlton Cannes

This ice rink becomes the stage for precious moments, accessible to all for €18 (adults) or €12 (children under 12), in twenty-minute sessions. Every weekend, the mesmerizing songs of a Gospel choir transform the garden into an open-air cathedral, offering the raw emotion of American spirituals free of charge from 5pm to 7:30pm.

A spectacular inauguration carved in ice

The opening of this festive season left its mark with an unprecedented architectural feat: a monumental ice sculpture reproducing the Carlton’s own façade, transformed into an ephemeral champagne bar in the patio. Tightrope walkers defying the laws of balance between the ice rink and installations, skaters moving through a luminous choreography — the inauguration set a new standard of audacity for the palace.

The art of indulgence elevated to ritual

Beneath the gourmet chalet nestled in the enchanted garden, the aromas of golden crêpes, crispy waffles, and artisanal panettones perfume the winter air. Pastry Chef Anthony Coquereau, recently appointed to the position, has created an exclusive signature: the “Carl’s Wishlist” Yule log, a veritable chocolate letter inspired by the aromas of the Côte d’Azur, available to order from December 20 to 25 (€80). On December 10 and 17, he will initiate young gourmets into the secrets of haute pâtisserie during masterclasses at €85.

Exceptional celebrations in the temples of gastronomy

Carlton Cannes presents the magic of the holidays across its various restaurants. On December 24, Restaurant Riviera offers a five-course Christmas menu (€265, €130 for children) accompanied by live musicians. New Year’s Eve is celebrated in four distinct venues: at the Grand Salon with a seven-course menu including champagne and wines (€720), at Restaurant Riviera (€420), at Restaurant Rüya for a contemporary interpretation of traditions (€520), or at Bar°58 orchestrated by a DJ (€250 minimum spend).

The Christmas brunch (December 25, €230) and New Year’s brunch (January 1, €260) extend this convivial atmosphere, creating unforgettable memories around delicate flavours.

An escape accessible to all

Carlton Cannes opens its doors well beyond its residents. Throughout December, the C Club Spa offers a 60-minute duo ritual (€323 for two) combining a private hammam and massage. The fitness center reveals its cutting-edge equipment, while the gift chalet overflows with festive treasures — snow globes, plush toys, Christmas sweaters.

© Carlton Cannes © Carlton Cannes

For those wishing to fully immerse themselves in this atmosphere, festive stays begin at €550 per night for two people, including buffet breakfast, ice rink access, visit to La Malmaison museum, and in-room champagne. From December 19 to January 1, the Carlton Kids Society welcomes children free of charge from 10am to 5pm, offering parents a spa retreat.

In this palace where attention shines like the light of the Riviera, varying its nuances from dawn to dusk, Carlton Cannes proves that holiday magic doesn’t wait — it’s lived, savoured, and reaches for the stars.

Practical Information

Carlton Cannes, a Regent Hotel

58 boulevard de la Croisette, 06400 Cannes

Tel: +33 (0)4 93 06 40 06

www.carltoncannes.com