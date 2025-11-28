Gareth Wittstock and Princess Charlene Foundation join Monegasque charity pétanque event

Princess Charlene’s brother took part in the third Pétanque Challenge organised by Monaco Liver Disorder, in aid of the neonatal unit at Cochin Hospital in Paris.

Last weekend, the Monegasque Pétanque Club in Cap d’Ail hosted the third edition of the charity tournament organised by Monaco Liver Disorder (MLD). Among the fourteen teams taking part, the Princess Charlene Foundation of Monaco team – including Gareth Wittstock – and last year’s winners, did not manage to retain their title but still finished on the podium.

The SGP-Sécurité team from Beaulieu, made up of Yves Roux, Moncef and Marcio Dos Santos, won the tournament ahead of the side formed by Nathalie Nardone, Jean-Pascal Dominici and Franck Albano.

© MLD © MLD © Communication department – Stéphane Danna

Funds to improve the daily lives of healthcare staff

The event raised €10,000, all of which will be donated to the neonatal unit headed by Professor Olivier Baud at Cochin Port-Royal. The funds will finance renovation of the kitchen and staff break room for healthcare workers.

For Carla Fadoul Shechter, founding president of MLD, the event has a dual objective: supporting medical research while offering families affected by the disease an opportunity for togetherness away from the hospital environment.

Raising awareness of organ donation

Since its launch in 2023, the annual event has also helped raise awareness of organ donation and research into childhood liver cancer. “Transplants often remain the last hope for the most serious conditions,” the charity’s president was quoted in a press release.

Lunch prepared by Grand Cordon d’Or chefs and trophies designed by artist Jordane Saget contributed to the solidarity event’s success.