Carlo supports Monaco Liver Disorder through charity cycling challenge

The aim of the sporting challenge is to raise public awareness of these often invisible but devastating diseases for young patients, while raising funds to make a real difference to their day-to-day lives in hospital © MLD

The Monegasque payment app is joining forces with the MLD non-profit for a 662 km cycling ultra-trail challenge in aid of children who suffer from rare liver diseases.

Known for its support for local businesses, Monegasque app Carlo is joining forces with the Monaco Liver Disorder (MLD) non-profit for the big charity initiative. An exceptional sporting challenge is being taken on by a determined cyclist to raise funds to improve the day-to-day lives of children who have rare liver diseases, while they are in hospital.

Philippe Choquet: a cyclist with a big heart

On Friday 30 May at 10am, Philippe Choquet will set off from the place du Palais Princier on a hugely daunting challenge: to cover the 662 kilometres between Monaco and Andorra in just 36 hours. This 54-year-old Monegasque employee and experienced cyclist will be tackling a total elevation gain of 7,270 metres, finishing up at the Col d’Envalira, the highest point in the Pyrenees, at 2,408 metres above sea level.

His preparation is as impresive to the challenge: 1,200 kilometres a month with at least 10,000 metres’ elevation gain, including 200 kilometre sessions to build up his endurance. During the event, he will be accompanied by a support vehicle equipped with breakdown and emergency equipment, so that he can take breaks if required.

A partnership in support of sick children

Founded in 2019, Carlo is now an established key stakeholder in Monaco’s local economy. With over 670 partner retailers and 25 non-profits on the platform, the app that rewards users with 5% cashback on their purchases is now ramping up its efforts in the charity sector.

Monaco Liver Disorder, founded and chaired by Carla Shechter, seeks to make hospital stays more bearable for children with rare liver diseases. The charity transforms medical environments into warmer, more welcoming spaces, providing a more comforting care journey for young patients and their families.

Simplified donations via the app

Carlo’s commitment is reflected in a feature that enables users to support MLD directly from the app. With just a few clicks, anyone can contribute to the local cause, perfectly illustrating Carlo’s mission: to combine economic development and community outreach.

The move is in line with the values supported by the application: proximity, commitment and solidarity with the Monegasque community.

