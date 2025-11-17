How can we turn the discomfort of change into inner strength?

Change often brings a deep sense of discomfort, even when it leads us toward new opportunities. Yet this feeling isn’t meant to hold us back—it can become a valuable guide if we learn to acknowledge and understand it. In this op-ed, coach Laurence Shukor explores how embracing discomfort can turn it into genuine inner strength.

The natural reflex of fear

Change is unsettling, even when it’s something we’ve chosen. It’s rarely the change itself that frightens us, but the uncertainty that comes with it. Our brains are wired for safety; they prefer the discomfort of the familiar to the risk of the unknown. But fear isn’t weakness, it’s information. It tells us that something is shifting, that a threshold is about to be crossed.

Listening to what fear has to say

As a transition coach, I often notice that fear appears just as a decision becomes real. It’s that moment when the mind says “yes”, but the body still hesitates.

Rather than trying to silence it, the key is to listen.

Having lived through many transitions myself, between countries, cultures and projects, I know that fear is part of the journey. With every move abroad, every new beginning, it reminded me that growth often means feeling lost for a while before finding oneself again. Over time, I’ve learned that we can never fully control change, but we can always choose how we inhabit it. And that choice is where true transformation begins.

Behind every fear lies an essential question: What am I leaving behind, and what am I ready to embrace?

Laurence Shukor © Gaia Giuliani

Clarity reduces fear

Fear thrives in uncertainty. The less clearly we define where we’re heading, the stronger the emotion grows. The first step in any transition is therefore to bring clarity, to define our intentions, our needs, our priorities.

Once the direction becomes visible, fear starts to shift. It doesn’t disappear, but it softens into focus.

Change often asks us to relearn trust in ourselves, in others, in the process itself. It’s about accepting that we can’t control everything, yet choosing to keep moving forward, one step at a time.

Turning fear into energy

Psychologist Susan David speaks of emotional agility, the art of welcoming emotions without being trapped by them. When acknowledged, fear can become a powerful ally. It sharpens awareness, inspires preparation, and fuels courage.

True confidence is born not from the absence of fear, but from the ability to act despite it.

Daring to move

Those who navigate change successfully aren’t the ones who never feel fear, they’re the ones who learn to walk alongside it. Change isn’t about starting over; it’s about realigning with who you are becoming. It’s about distinguishing what should stay from what needs to evolve.

So rather than resisting fear, thank it. It’s not there to stop you. It’s there to make sure you’re ready to move forward.

Laurence Shukor is certified coach specialising in personal and professional transitions.