Monaco Sportsboat Winter Series: G-Spot victorious on home waters in opening competition

The Yacht Club de Monaco launched its winter season with a show of force from the local boat in the J/70 category.

The 2025–2026 Monaco Sportsboat Winter Series kicked off around ten days ago. Giangiacomo Serena di Lapigio, at the helm of G-Spot, impressed the 22 other crews by winning five of the eight races held over the three days. The performance enabled the Yacht Club de Monaco representative to pull away from his rivals, with a nine-point lead in the overall standings.

The Italian crew on Alice holds second place, the only competitors to have kept the pressure on during Saturday’s races. The French team Euro-Voiles completed the top three thanks to a strong final day.

A race that lived up to expectations © Mesi

A competitive and tightly matched fleet

Beyond the top 10, the minimal gaps between competitors point to intense battles in the coming rounds. In the Corinthian category, Euro-Voiles came out on top, ahead of the Swiss crews of Tarte-3Nuits.com and Rhubarbe3Nuits.com. The J/70 Monaco Class Association confirmed its prowess with 17 registered teams, including ten from Monaco. Such depth makes it one of the largest fleets in the Mediterranean in this category.

The winter regattas serve as strategic preparation ahead of the 42nd Primo Cup – Trophée UBS, scheduled from 5 to 8 March 2026. The historic event, founded by Prince Albert II, is one of the highlights of the Mediterranean monotype season. The second round will take place from 4 to 7 December. In the meantime, the Club will host the Navicap Challenge – Trophée Elena Sivoldaeva from 28 to 30 November, an inclusive competition bringing together able-bodied and disabled sailors.