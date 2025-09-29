Yacht Club de Monaco welcomes 115 skippers to envisage more sustainable yachting

The 29th Captains’ Forum at the Yacht Club de Monaco brought industry professionals together to discuss lifelong learning and environmental strategies.

World Maritime Day is organised by the International Maritime Organization (IMO) on the theme of “Our Ocean, Our Obligation, Our Opportunity” to highlight the vital role played by the Ocean. To mark the date, the Yacht Club de Monaco brought together over a hundred superyacht captains and international experts for the 29th edition of its Captains’ Forum.

Created in 2007 and run by the YCM Captains’ Club, the event was attended by over 115 superyacht captains, collectively representing a fleet with a total length of 4,973 metres. The appeal of the Captains’ Club continues to grow, with 14 new members joining this year.

Bernard d’Alessandri, the YCM General Secretary, was keen to restate the Club’s mission: to anticipate the major challenges facing the yachting industry and bring together a committed community: “It’s a growing sector. We have put a number of processes in motion to promote eco-responsible yachting.”

YCM Explorer Awards 2025: two yachts rewarded for innovation

The SEA Index, central to the ecological transition

© Mesi_BD

Everyone agreed on one point during the debates: sustainability is now just as much a factor in the heritage value of a yacht as its size or pedigree. The round table’s panel concluded with a shared observation: we need to act now, plan improvements over refit cycles and use tools such as the SEA Index® to make the transition clear and credible for the market.

Created by the Yacht Club de Monaco and Credit Suisse in 2020, the aim of the SEA Index® is to guide owners towards more responsible choices, becoming the benchmark for measuring and reducing superyachts’ environmental footprint. Discussions will continue on 14 October at a workshop organised by the SEA Index®.