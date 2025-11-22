Preview: Pogba poised to return as Monaco prepare for tricky Rennes trip

Eager to make a strong start to the final stretch of 2025, AS Monaco manager Sébastien Pocognoli spoke to the press on the eve of the trip to Rennes for the resumption of Ligue 1 following the latest international break.

Firstly, the Monaco boss provided an update on his squad’s fitness ahead of this clash, delivering positive news on many key players. “Krépin (Diatta) is fit again, although he has to wear a mask because of a fracture, so he needs to be protected. Lamine (Camara) is also back, as is Vanderson, who resumed team training at the start of the international break and has been steadily improving. He’ll bring all his qualities to the team in the short term, so overall, it’s good news,” he insisted.

“We’ll need to build on these returns from a physical standpoint, in addition to Paul’s (Pogba) recent progress in training, so that’s positive. Regarding him, there’s one more session today, so we’ll assess him after that, as we do for everyone else. He could be included in the squad if everything goes well.”

© AS Monaco

Pogba’s return

Pocognoli then had this to say on the progress of Paul Pogba, who has been named in the squad for this encounter vs Rennes: “He completed a series of training sessions with positive feedback and was able to test himself in real match conditions, as we had the time during this break to work through different game formats and tactical aspects. He participated, so these are good signs. I’m eager to see all my injured players back on the pitch, as there are quite a few. This is part of the second phase of my arrival, getting to know and reconnect with a larger squad. What can Paul bring to the team? A great deal, starting with his experience and leadership, both on and off the pitch, not to mention his other qualities which will need to adapt to the pace of competition.

“We’re all happy with the individual progress of the players in the squad, and Paul is no exception. Since I arrived, I’ve focused more on the team as a whole, even though I’ve had several individual meetings, including two with Paul, because I’m trying to get the most out of each player. We’re certainly trying to help him reach his full potential so that the team benefits. His positioning will depend on our midfield strategy, but he has the qualities to adapt to whatever we want to implement. He hasn’t lost his technique or vision; we just need to be able to apply them in a match context, but that’s the same for any player returning from injury.”

© AS Monaco

Rennes

Pocognoli was then asked about the challenge that awaits Monaco at the Roazhon Park and what to expect from their opponents. “First of all, it’s going to be a great away game from a purely footballing perspective, because they’re a good club that plays a fairly aggressive style of football, with their well-known pressing game. The fact that they’ve bounced back in recent weeks proves there’s character within the squad, in addition to a certain consistency in their tactical approach in recent matches. So I expect a similar match to the one in Nantes, which will be open, against a team with a good collective but also some talented individuals,” explained the 38-year-old.

Zakaria

Next on the docket was Denis Zakaria, as Pocognoli addressed the captain’s comeback and clarified where he stands in the squad’s immediate plans, stating: “He continued to train at a high intensity during the break and in a good way, so he’s made significant progress in his return from injury. He’s capable of contributing more than the 15 minutes he played against Lens. He’ll be available for Pafos regarding the Champions League squad, which was already finalised when I arrived. We actually had the same situation at Union Saint-Gilloise, with an injured player who forced us to bring in this medical joker. Denis is our captain, so he’s important, like all the players, and like Krépin, who is very important in my system, especially since he’s been playing at a very high level since I arrived. But that’s how it is; we have to adapt.”

© AS Monaco

International work benefits

Pocognoli then discussed how he used the international break to improve and develop the team’s tactical approach with the players that weren’t away.

“We tried to work on things we hadn’t had time to work on before, even though the group was reduced to 10-12 players plus a few youth players. So we approached things a little differently. In any case, regarding the international players who weren’t present, we always show them a debriefing of our week’s work, so that when they come back, they can see what we’ve been working on and be up-to-date on certain playing principles, even if it’s just on video. It’s always something, and we’ll try to iron out some things,” the Belgian told the media.

© AS Monaco

Akliouche

The discussion then turned to star man Maghnes Akliouche, with Pocognoli outlining how the club intends to guide the in-form youngster, who excelled for France in the break.

“What he gained with the French national team, he built here! Now, as I told him yesterday, there’s this post-national team training camp period and this positive spotlight for him and also for the club that we now need to manage. So, he’ll need to be even more motivated and raise the bar even higher, and I think he’s capable of doing it. That’s what we’re asking of him, but it’s also up to us as the staff to put things in place to make it happen. Then, we need to take it step by step regarding his leadership role within the group, because Maghnes is still a young player who likes peace and quiet and not being too much in the spotlight. With this kind of personality, you have to let things happen naturally, and they will, I’m sure of it,” said Pocognoli.

© AS Monaco

Rennes awaits

With their focus all on Rennes, Monaco are determined to reign supreme and get back to winning ways after their setback against Lens last time out.