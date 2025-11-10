Prince Albert II writes preface for Daniel Boéri’s new climate change book

Daniel Boéri, a graduate of HEC with a degree in sociology and honoured by the Brazilian Academy of Philosophy, served as president of the Culture Committee at the National Council © Daniel Boéri

The former president of the National Council’s Culture Committee has released a book on the environmental emergency, offering concrete solutions to tackle global warming.

Daniel Boéri delivers an alarming assessment in La planète a besoin de nous (The Planet Needs Us), published on 23 October. The oceans, which are essential to the Earth’s balance, are under growing pressure. Extreme weather events are multiplying. Waste, plastics and “forever chemicals” continue to harm ecosystems. For the author, limiting global warming requires a comprehensive approach addressing production, consumption, public policy and the reduction of inequality.

A graduate of HEC Paris with a degree in sociology from the Sorbonne, Daniel Boéri was awarded an honorary doctorate by the Brazilian Academy of Philosophy. His travels have exposed him to cultural diversity and global climate challenges. Formerly president of the Culture Committee at the National Council, he has already published several works on climate change and its implications for Monaco and France.

At COP30 in Belém, Prince Albert II warns of threats to climate science

© Daniel Boéri – La planète a besoin de nous

Solutions based on solidarity and green technology

Despite the seriousness of his findings, the author maintains a message of hope. Renewable energies are advancing and offer tangible prospects. Daniel Boéri calls for a just and humane transition, adapted to the realities of each society. His approach prioritises new forms of solidarity and technological innovation to help protect of the environment. The book includes a preface written by Prince Albert II. Daniel Boéri also gives 45-minute talks voluntarily to the general public, schools, businesses and local authorities. Such events aim to raise awareness among all those conscious of the planetary challenge and to encourage collective action.