Reaction: Pogba and Pocognoli reflect on AS Monaco’s defeat vs Rennes

Despite a promising first half, where they created many excellent opportunities, AS Monaco ultimately succumbed to a heavy 4-1 defeat against Rennes, in a match where they were also reduced to 10 men following Denis Zakaria’s red card.

Pogba’s return

Back on the pitch after more than two years, the return of 2018 World Cup winner Paul Pogba was a real highlight, as he spoke in the mixed zone following this loss to Rennes. AS Monaco manager Sébastien Pocognoli also addressed the media after what was a tough night at the office.

Reflecting on his long-awaited comeback to competitive action, which saw him come on in the 85th minute, the 32-year-old opened up candidly about his emotions, the challenges of the evening and the significance of finally stepping back onto the field.

“My main disappointment was losing the match. It’s true that my return was anticipated, but I’m a Monaco player, and I hate losing, so it’s a very mixed feeling. Deep down, of course, I’m happy to be back playing competitively, but I’m frustrated with the result and our performance on the pitch. My first thought when I came on was to help the team score a goal and keep a clean sheet,” he shared.

© AS Monaco

He also expressed his delight at the warm reception he received from the Rennes crowd, stating: “I was really touched to see the audience stand up and applaud. I really didn’t expect that, so a huge thank you to all the fans who were there and supported me. It was truly moving.”

When asked what he felt out there, a delighted Pogba explained the joy associated with this magical moment even though he knows he has plenty of work to do before he’s ready to start games. “I really wanted to bring positive energy, keep a clean sheet and enjoy myself because it had been so long. I’m relieved to be back playing football, which is what I love most in the world! Now there’s still work to do to get back to full fitness, be able to play 90 minutes, and help the team as much as possible,” remarked the veteran.

© AS Monaco

“I’d had this image in my mind for months! For months I’d been eagerly awaiting the chance to play. Of course, it wasn’t the scenario we wanted, but the coach gave me that opportunity. Someone else could have come on too, but he did it despite the result. I gave everything to help the team score a goal, which Mika Biereth ultimately did, and to keep a clean sheet.”

Lastly, when quizzed on whether he believes he can get back to his best level, Pogba was clear.

“Of course, otherwise I would have ended my career! I’m a challenger, and for me, football isn’t over. We work hard; I waited over two years to come back, and today it happened. I always kept hope, and now we’re going to pursue other goals,” insisted Pogba.

© AS Monaco

Pocognoli’s debrief

Asked to break down the team’s display, Pocognoli didn’t shy away, for he provided an honest evaluation of the contest.

“I have enough perspective on our performance, even though it’s still fresh in my mind, to say that Rennes’ victory was deserved overall, despite the rather heavy scoreline. In the first half, I think we still stuck to our tactical plan, both defensively and offensively, even if we could have done better in terms of structure and discipline,” said the Belgian.

“This allowed us to create the best chances and aim for more. But the second half was very disappointing, and when you underperform, you expose yourself to what you normally have to avoid: a red card, a goal on the counter-attack, a goal from a second ball, etc. We can’t afford to offer that as Monaco, and with two such different halves, we can’t expect more. This match in Rennes perfectly encapsulates our inconsistency this season. We played well in one half and completely failed in the other. We’re not going to make excuses about injuries or the upcoming European fixtures. The more time passes, the more I can refine my analysis. We need to find some stability in this team, which will be strengthened by the return of injured players, and work on a foundation that will lead to consistent results before the end of the year.”

© AS Monaco

When the discussion turned to the squad’s mental resilience, Pocognoli served up an intriguing answer.

“I’ve watched all of AS Monaco’s matches this season, and there’s sometimes been a lack of team cohesion. There has been a resurgence since my arrival, but it’s clear that this mindset needs constant nurturing. We’re going to work on strengthening it and finding stability so we can implement our strategies and get the results to follow. This is a setback, but it will be a good test to see how we bounce back,” he asserted.

“If you don’t show a winning mentality in matches like the ones ahead as an AS Monaco player, you never will. So, we’ll need the necessary focus and collective organisation to succeed. The schedule is very tight, that’s a fact, but that’s the way it is, and it’s a great challenge; I see it in a positive light! Now it’s up to me to pass all of that on to the players and the people around me every day. There’s a lot of work to be done, investing ourselves individually with each player for the good of the team.”

Pocognoli also spoke insightfully about his happiness at seeing Pogba make his return to action, commenting: “Paul worked hard to be here today. He was on the bench, and his return makes perfect sense because we all cooperated well. He’s reaping the rewards of the work he’s put in, not just with me but also individually over the past few months.

© AS Monaco

“But like every player, you give and you expect something in return, and perhaps his comeback can give the team a boost; at least I hope so. I had decided to bring him on regardless of the circumstances; it was planned because he trained well, and no matter the situation, he came on well, even though it wasn’t easy playing ten against eleven. He did well, so we’ll remember that.”

With Pogba back and key players gradually returning to fitness, Monaco must quickly regroup and move past this disappointment, as they now shift their focus to Pafos in the Champions League before a daunting Ligue 1 clash with the mighty Paris Saint-Germain on Saturday.