A radiant Princess Caroline announces historic OPMC appointment

French conductor Nathalie Stutzmann becomes the first woman to lead the Orchestre Philharmonique de Monte-Carlo (OPMC) in its 169-year history. She will succeed Kazuki Yamada for a four-year term.

On Wednesday 10 December in the Rainier III Auditorium, Princess Caroline of Hanover, President and Chair of the Board of Directors of the Monte-Carlo Philharmonic Orchestra, revealed who will take the helm of the Monegasque ensemble. On 1 September 2026, Nathalie Stutzmann, 60, will become the 19th Artistic and Music Director of the OPMC – and the first woman to occupy the position since the orchestra was founded in 1856.

Before announcing the historic appointment, Princess Caroline wished to acknowledge the work of her predecessor: “I would like to express my deepest gratitude to Maestro Kazuki Yamada for the remarkable work accomplished over these ten seasons. Under his direction, the orchestra has taken new artistic steps and consolidated its identity.” The Board of Directors faced a difficult task: “It is a great responsibility to choose the person who will not only be able to maintain the level of excellence achieved, but also bring a new vision,” the Princess said.

Although currently travelling abroad, Kazuki Yamada made a point of offering his congratulations via video, in French, to his successor: “As far as I know, she wished to become a conductor and studied alongside Seiji Ozawa, who was also a mentor to me. I am delighted to know that someone who shares this common spirit will take over the position that I will still occupy for a few more months.”

© Philippe Fitte – Department of Cultural Affairs

A ten-year love story

The appointment crowns a collaboration that began a decade ago between Nathalie Stutzmann and the OPMC. The French conductor has led the orchestra on numerous occasions, both in the operatic repertoire – with L’Elisir d’amore in 2014 and Tannhäuser in 2017 at the Opéra de Monte-Carlo – and in the symphony genre during recent seasons. In 2014, she was also promoted to the rank of Officer in the Order of Cultural Merit of the Principality.

“The Monte-Carlo Philharmonic Orchestra is going to become my European family,” Nathalie Stutzmann said at the press conference, visibly moved. “I always call my orchestras my family. I have an American family that I adore, with whom I have managed to build a wonderful relationship. But they are across the Atlantic. Having a family with whom I can also communicate in my native language was a dream for me.”

Asked about the reasons behind her decision, the conductor brushed aside any career-driven considerations: “I do not make choices for my professional career, I make choices from the heart. Without this desire, this pleasure of making music with the Monte-Carlo Philharmonic Orchestra, I would not have accepted.”

© Benjamin Godart – Monaco Tribune

International influence and outreach to young audiences

While Nathalie Stutzmann did not wish to reveal specific projects, she outlined the main themes of her ambition for the OPMC. “I consider this orchestra so important that it seems essential to me to bring it back further into the spotlight, not only in the Principality, but all over the world,” she said. The news has been met with excitement among classical music enthusiasts. “I am delighted to learn that she wishes to resume touring with the orchestra and the opera. She is a woman full of momentum and energy who brings with her the experience and diversity of an American orchestra like Atlanta’s,” pianist Katherine Nikitine told us.

In particular, the conductor plans to use digital tools to enhance the orchestra’s visibility: “I would like to develop far more concerts broadcast live around the world. The opportunities today with Arte, Mezzo, Spotify or YouTube are extraordinary.” A major asset in this strategy is her exclusive contract with Warner Classics, which she intends the OPMC to benefit from.

The other key aspect of her project concerns opening up to younger generations. “We must try to break down the wall that exists between the idea people have of a symphony concert and the way young people perceive it,” she explained, referring to initiatives she already leads in Atlanta: open rehearsals, meetings with musicians, short concerts followed by an aperitif. Her approach is welcomed by Nathalie Bomy Collomb-Muret, a member of Friends of the OPMC: “This is the hardest thing in our profession: attracting young audiences to classical music. Those who are at the Conservatory already have that spark; it’s the others we have to convince.”

A pioneer with the baton

Currently Music Director of the Atlanta Symphony Orchestra, Nathalie Stutzmann has also distinguished herself at the Bayreuth Festival, in a performance for which she was named “Conductor of the Year” at the Oper! Awards 2024. A world-renowned contralto singer before turning to conducting, she has more than 80 recordings to her name and holds the highest French distinctions: Chevalier of the Légion d’Honneur (Knight of the Legion of Honour) and Commandeur des Arts et des Lettres (Commander of the Order of Arts and Letters). This year, she was made an Honorary Member of the Royal Academy of Music.

On the question of gender, the new Artistic Director added nuance: “I sincerely hope I was not chosen because I am a woman. The role is important; gender has no importance as long as there is competence. I believe I was chosen because I have a wonderful relationship with this orchestra and because we can achieve great things together.”