Event of the season: Rita Ora at the BIG ART Festival in St. Moritz

On January 25th, 2026, during the glamorous Snow Polo World Cup, Rita Ora returns to the Swiss mountains for an exclusive BIG ART Festival gala at the iconic Kempinski Hotel, inside the ultra-chic Billionaire St.Moritz.

St. Moritz has hosted its fair share of dazzling moments, but this winter, the legendary Alpine resort is preparing for an evening that promises to outshine them all. For one night only, the frozen lake, the snow-dusted peaks, and the shimmering lights of St. Moritz will frame a performance designed to electrify the winter crowd. Rita Ora, a global star whose voice and energy need no introduction, is set to bring her signature fire to the Alps—turning the evening into a celebration of music, style, and pure alpine magic.

A Star, a stage, and a legendary polo weekend

There is something spellbinding about St. Moritz during Snow Polo week: the thunder of hooves on ice, the glamour of the international crowd, the effortless blend of tradition and modern allure. Add Rita Ora to that mix, and you get a night that feels almost cinematic.

The gala will unfold inside Billionaire, a venue known for transforming evenings into full-scale experiences. Guests will be treated to gourmet dining, exceptional wines, and a show that moves seamlessly from sultry musical moments to high-energy performances.

Swiss cellist Jodok Vuille, known globally as Jodok Cello, will bring his signature blend of classical artistry and contemporary sound to the evening. With millions of fans captivated by his modern reinterpretations and cinematic performances, he promises a musical experience as emotional as it is unforgettable.

The night will also shine with an exclusive Chopard show, presenting the Maison’s most exquisite high-jewellery creations. This rare presentation will add an extra layer of glamour to the gala, merging fine art, luxury, and performance into one unforgettable moment.

A night designed to be remembered

The BIG ART Festival has become synonymous with unforgettable entertainment, and this edition raises the bar once again. Expect:

A live concert by Rita Ora, complete with her biggest hits and signature stage presence

An elegant multi-course dinner crafted for a discerning international audience

A spectacular Billionaire performance blending choreography, charisma, and theatrical flair

A gathering of global tastemakers, cultural leaders, and lovers of Alpine luxury

Everything—from the music to the menu to the setting—comes together to create the perfect winter soirée.

The event eeryone will be talking about

This isn’t just another date on the St. Moritz social calendar. It’s the event of the season, a night where elegance meets excitement and the Alps become the backdrop for one of the year’s most anticipated performances. If you’re looking to experience St. Moritz at its most glamorous, this is where you need to be.

Reservations & Information:

+49 174 2188032

Website: Berin Iglesias Art