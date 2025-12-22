Licence suspensions soar as authorities target drug-driving across the region

With licence withdrawals quadrupling in seven years, the Alpes-Maritimes department is stepping up its fight against drug-driving.

The findings are alarming. In 2024, the Prefect of the Alpes-Maritimes region issued 3,854 administrative driving licence suspensions, compared to just 911 in 2017. This dramatic increase can be explained in large part by the rise in drug-related offences, as reported in a recent TVMonaco report. At the Nice court, more than a quarter of cases now concern traffic offences, with alcohol and drug consumption playing a major role.

Over 5,500 fixed penalties in 2025

Figures from the prefecture confirm this trend. In the first eleven months of 2025, law enforcement agencies issued 5,516 fixed penalties for drug use in the department, an increase of nearly 20% compared to 2024, and a 75% increase in Nice alone.

These statistics come as no surprise to police officers in the department. “Cannabis and cocaine use in France today far exceeds the levels seen thirty years ago,” according to TVMonaco. Even more worrying is that many drivers are unaware that they are breaking the law. “Some believe they are not taking any risks after smoking cannabis two or three days before driving, without realising that traces remain detectable for much longer.”

Penalties increased since February 2025

Faced with this situation, the regional prefect Hugues Moutouh has tightened the rules on administrative suspensions. Since 1 February 2025, excessive alcohol consumption has resulted in a minimum six-month suspension, compared with two months previously. For narcotics, the penalty has been increased from six to ten months minimum.

Across the border, the Principality of Monaco faces the same challenges. On 6 November 2025, the National Council voted in favour of a major road safety reform. The maximum penalties for driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs have been increased from six months to two years’ imprisonment.