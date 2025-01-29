Monaco Police Department reviews 2024 crime figures, announces new projects for 2025

Director Éric Arella reviewed the year 2024 and set out his objectives for the new year at the DSP’s (Direction de la Sûreté Publique – Police Department) New Year’s greetings ceremony on Tuesday 28 January,

With Prince Albert II in attendance, Éric Arella began his speech by paying tribute to Didier Guillaume, the former Minister of State who died suddenly on 17 January 2025: “First and foremost, I would like to spare a special thought for our dear Minister of State, Didier Guillaume, who passed away far too soon. His legacy will live on in Monaco.”

He also expressed his gratitude to Prince Albert II since he took up his post: “I thank you once again, Monsignor, for the trust you have placed in me by appointing me to this high office.”

Moderate crime levels, mostly under control

The statistics for 2024 show an increase in overall crime of 4.10% (888 offences compared with 853 in 2023). Éric Arella was keen to emphasise that the volume of crime is still low: “Crime levels are moderate and mostly well under control, in line with the trend over the last decade, which shows a high level of security in Monaco.”

However, some offences have seen significant increases: burglary (17 in 2024 compared with 11 in 2023), common theft (125 compared with 78) and drug-related offences (166 compared with 132). In terms of money laundering (excluding businesses), 23 offences were recorded, compared with 14 the previous year.

On the other hand, he drew attention to the low number of crimes and misdemeanours: “thankfully very few, four in all. In 2024, we had two cases of attempted homicide and two armed robberies, which were quickly solved.”

Key figures for 2024

Overall crime: an increase of 4.10%, with 888 offences as against 853 in 2023.

Burglaries: up from 11 to 17 cases.

Common theft: a significant increase, from 78 to 125 cases.

Money laundering (excl. businesses): up from 14 to 23 offences.

Drug offences: a significant increase from 132 to 166 cases.

On the other hand, there have been some positive developments:

Fatal accidents: no fatalities in 2024 compared to six in 2023.

Police responses: significant increase, with 12,234 in 2024, compared to 9,444 in 2023.

Resolution rate: stable and satisfactory, at almost 49%, i.e. one case out of two.

Driving offences: a priority for 2025

Éric Arella stressed a recurrent and worrying problem: driving offences. Although no fatal accidents were recorded last year (compared with 6 in 2023), physical injuries due to accidents rose by 6%, with 161 cases in 2024 versus 151 in 2023 : “The Principality mostly has to deal with transient offenders. On the other hand, there are a number of warning signs in terms of driving offences, which will soon require new measures.

The situation worsened as the year went on, as we saw with the two unfortunate accidents in mid-December, but fortunately we had few injuries in 2024.

These accidents were caused by excessive speed combined with heavy drinking, or even drug use, as was increasingly the case in 2024. It’s a common thread that I really want to highlight.”

In 2025, a plan to improve road safety will be put in place and will include the creation of new offences, heavier penalties for existing ones and the possibility for the police to act on their own initiative, unlike at present.

Human and material resources

The Director was keen to point out the DSP’s strengths: “With eight divisions and three departments, the DSP has a workforce of 620, including around one hundred women. This enables us to put strong preventive measures in place, embodied by a police presence on the ground that is far superior to anything seen elsewhere.”

Éric Arella also highlighted the DSP’s exceptional material resources, in particular a video surveillance network with almost 1,300 cameras providing high quality images, and the use of analysis software. He also emphasised “the DSP’s excellent working conditions, with the provision of this new building, inaugurated a year ago almost to the day.”

Prince Albert II and Éric Arella © Monaco Tribune

Outlook for 2025

Éric Arella presented the efforts that have been made to modernise the Police Department’s resources. Begun in 2024, the reform of its statistical tool aims to improve data analysis and adopt European standards for recordings.

The new approach will enable the Department to be more responsive with regard to increasingly organised and changing crime: “When I arrived, and with the full agreement of the Minister of the Interior, I decided to implement a project that we launched last spring to modernise the Sûreté Publique. The decision was a total reform of its crime statistics tools, with two objectives: to get as close as possible to the increasingly organised, violent and multi-faceted nature of crime, and to align ourselves with the major European countries in terms of recording and statistical data standards. The main difference is in the speed and quality of the statistical tool.”

He also presented the five main priorities for 2025:

Maintaining a close relationship between Department and the general public.

Suggesting a plan to improve road safety.

Stepping up preventive measures around schools, using reservists.

Reducing the timescales for obtaining and renewing residence permits.

Making the Monegasque police professions more attractive.

He also outlined an ambitious plan for 2030, including the bill on facial recognition : “We must ensure that the Police Department becomes more proactive and increasingly able to take measures for the benefit of our intelligence and criminal investigation departments.”

The Sûreté Publique has 620 staff, including 100 women © Communication department – Manuel Vitali

A call for vigilance by the public

In conclusion, Éric Arella pointed out that we all have a shared responsibility when it comes to security, citing cases of vehicle theft due to careless behaviour. He called on the population to remain vigilant:“safety is everyone’s business, and depends on each of us being vigilant. This vigilance must be even stronger today than in the past, as today criminal networks use all the means at their disposal, digital means in particular, to identify, target and swindle their victims.”

