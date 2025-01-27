2024 figures on violence against women in Monaco

IMSEE (Monaco Statistics) has noted a slight decrease in reported violence against women over last year.

The Monegasque Institute of Statistics and Economic Studies (IMSEE) and the Committee for the Promotion and Protection of Women’s Rights have just published a report on violence against women in Monaco in 2024.

The study reveals that the Police Department registered 60 cases of violence against women, compared to 68 in 2023. The alleged perpetrator is a current or former partner in almost one in three cases. 63% of the female victims live in the Principality and 41% of the incidents were committed in the victim’s or perpetrator’s home. As for men, three were victims of violence committed by their partner or ex-partner during the year.

“In 2024, 150 women who were admitted to hospital reported having been subjected to violence that year (146 in 2023), 74% of which was physical , 25% psychological and 6% sexual, including rape,” IMSEE reports, also mentioning that the women’s average age is 36. More than a quarter of the women live in Monaco.

The Association d’Aide aux Victimes d’Infractions Pénales (Association for Victims of Criminal Offences) dealt with 45 female victims of violence in 2024, 38 of which concerned violence committed that year. Two-thirds of the female victims live in Monaco, and their average age is 43. “51% of the cases of violence against women handled by the AVIP in 2024 involved psychological violence, physical violence represented 44%, harassment 33%, economic violence 31%, and 18% were cases of sexual violence, including rape,” Monaco Statistics adds.

Six cases of violence against women were also recorded by the Department of Social Welfare and Social Services in 2024. Two-thirds of the cases involved psychological or economic violence and/or harassment.

According to figures from the Public Prosecutor’s Office, 32 proceedings were initiated in 2024, 58% of which involved physical violence, 26% sexual violence, including rape, and 16% were to do with harassment. To date, four convictions have been handed down and six cases have been dismissed.