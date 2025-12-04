The former F1 driver and Monaco resident claims he’s the victim of a deliberate attempt to destroy his reputation in a suspected fraud case spanning the Principality to Switzerland.

Offensive defence against allegations

Adrian Sutil, held in Germany since his arrest on 28 November in Sindelfingen, has finally broken his silence through his lawyer Dirk Schmitz. The 42-year-old former driver, who resides in Monaco, strongly rejects accusations of aggravated fraud and embezzlement. “In his view, no economic damage has been caused to third parties,” his counsel stated, noting that the case involves “international and cross-border leasing contracts” subject to differing legal interpretations under various national jurisdictions.

Victim or perpetrator?

In an unexpected turn, Schmitz claims his client may actually be the victim of a major financial crime. “The triggers and accompanying circumstances indicate an attempt to deliberately and misleadingly damage my client’s reputation,” the lawyer declared, promising further revelations. This bold defence strategy comes as the Stuttgart Public Prosecutor’s Office remains tight-lipped about details of the investigation that led to simultaneous raids in Monaco, Switzerland and Germany.

Monaco at the heart of the matter

Sutil’s presence in the Principality is far from incidental. The former driver, who had pivoted to luxury car trading after his final season with Sauber in 2014, was based in Monaco where he conducted his business operations. His arrest comes as part of an international investigation involving multiple jurisdictions. According to his lawyer, Sutil remains in custody solely because he no longer maintains a residence in Germany. German authorities have not yet detailed the exact nature of the transactions under investigation.

A troubled past resurfaces

The case uncomfortably echoes the Shanghai incident of 2011, when Sutil injured Lotus executive Eric Lux with a broken champagne glass, earning him an 18-month suspended sentence. Today, the stakes extend well beyond personal reputation: investigators must untangle an international financial web where legal boundaries blur as readily as the truth.

Sutil is cooperating fully with authorities and requests that the presumption of innocence be respected.