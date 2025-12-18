Monte-Carlo Circus Festival 2026: dates, programme and ticketing

The 48th edition of the Festival International du Cirque de Monte-Carlo will take place in the Espace Fontvieille from 16 to 25 January, along with the 13th New Generation competition.

As previously, this year’s Monegasque event will include performers from several continents. Horseback riding, flying trapeze, hand-to-hand acrobatics, teeterboard jumping, contortion, and juggling: all the circus arts will be represented under the big top.

Disciplines from all over the world

The Richter family will start things off with a horse riding demonstration, including the Post, a particularly demanding feat. Another unusual act is in store with Latvian Andrejs Fjodorov’s orechestrating his trained pigeons. The Dalian Chinese acrobatic troupe will be reviving the water meteors, which date back to The 3rd century BC.

Spectators will also be able to discover the high-flying Mexican troupe, led by Juan Cebolla. Comical interludes will be provide by the Italian clown Davide Vassallo and the Toni Alexis family. Petit Gougou will take on the Master of Ceremonies role, accompanied by the Bingo troupe.

Le Prince Albert II and Princess Stéphanie attended the previous edition © Communication Department

Future stars in the ring, with New Generation

Created in 2012 by Princess Stéphanie and her daughter Pauline Ducruet, the New Generation competition is the only circus contest in the world for young talents. Contestants vie for the Gold, Silver or Bronze ‘Junior’, awarded by an international jury chaired by Pauline Ducruet. The 13th edition prizewinners will then join the Festival’s experienced artists in the ring.

Practical details