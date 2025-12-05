Prince Albert II opens para-sport exhibition at Larvotto

The Sovereign opened the Au-delà des limites (Beyond Limits) photography exhibition to mark the International Day of Persons with Disabilities.

On 2 December, Prince Albert II inaugurated the work of photographer Romain de Sigalas along the Larvotto promenade, joined by numerous dignitaries. The open-air installation, on display until 4 January 2026, showcases images from major international para-sport competitions and forms part of the celebrations for the International Day of Persons with Disabilities.

Monaco committed to inclusion

© Stéphane Danna – Communication Department

As the World Capital of Sport for 2025, the Principality chose to place para-sport at the heart of the symbolic day. Since 2023, the Prince’s Government has been rolling out the Handipact policy through the Ministry of Health and Social Affairs, promoting concrete initiatives to support the inclusion of people with disabilities.

Romain de Sigalas’ exhibition aims to raise public awareness of the daily lives and sporting achievements of people with disabilities, capturing moments from international competitions where self-transcendence and athletic excellence come together.

Grimaldi Forum honoured

On the morning of 3 December, events continued at the Méridien Beach Plaza with the presentation of the 2025 Handipact Trophy, awarded this year to the Grimaldi Forum for its commitment to inclusion during the Coulours exhibition. The award recognises the cultural venue’s efforts to ensure its events are accessible to all audiences.

© Stéphane Danna – Communication Department

The celebration also featured a speech by Gaël Rivière, Paralympic football champion and President of the French Para-sport Federation. He shared his inspiring journey, demonstrating that disability is no barrier to personal or professional fulfilment.