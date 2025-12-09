Prince Albert II welcomes Xana Foundation and names Grace Geyoro Peace Champion 2025

Prince Albert II received Luis Enrique of the Xana Foundation at the Palace, winner of the 2025 Socrates Award at the Ballon d’Or, initiated by Peace and Sport © Peace and Sport

Prince Albert II welcomed representatives of the Socrates Award-winning foundation launched by Luis Enrique to the Princely Palace, while Peace and Sport named Grace Geyoro Peace Champion.

At the Princely Palace, the Sovereign received Elena and Bela Cullell, representatives of the Xana Foundation, which won the 2025 Socrates Award presented during the Ballon d’Or ceremony. The reception marks a historic first for the trophy co-created by L’Équipe and Peace and Sport, highlighting the major role of sport in supporting social and humanitarian causes.

© Peace and Sport

The Xana Foundation was created by Luis Enrique, coach of Paris Saint-Germain, and his wife Elena Cullell following the tragic death of their daughter Xana. The organisation supports hospitalised children with serious illnesses through a holistic approach focused on well-being, emotional support and the dignity of young patients.

Bela Cullell, director of the foundation, hailed the significance of the distinction: “Receiving the Socrates Award is a tremendous honour. As a still-young foundation, it gives us national and international visibility and strengthens the credibility of our work.”

Monaco at the heart of athletes’ social commitment

Joël Bouzou, president-founder of Peace and Sport, emphasised: “Since its founding, Peace and Sport has worked to ensure that athletes’ engagement beyond the field is recognised and valued. The Socrates Award and this reception at the Princely Palace clearly demonstrate this approach.”

Peace and Sport also awarded the title of Peace Champion 2025 to Grace Geyoro, midfielder for the France team, in the presence of Prince Albert II. The distinction recognises her commitment to supporting young people and social inclusion through sport.