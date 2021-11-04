











The No Finish Line event is back in 2021, with a hybrid format that will appeal to runners from Monaco and the world over.

It’s one of the biggest charity events in the Principality. No Finish Line is ringing the changes again for its 22nd edition, which will take place on Saturday November 13 at 2 p.m. and Sunday November 14 at the same time.

The goal is still the same: to cover as big a distance as possible, either by walking or running. Each kilometre is worth one euro, which is given to Children & Future, a non-profit that supports sick and disadvantage children. In 2020, the race had to be run virtually because of the pandemic.

Target: 400 000 km

This year, the No Finish Line organisers hope to attract 12 000 participants, who will have to cover 400 000 kilomètres over eight days. The 1140 metre long circuit is accessible in the Fontvieille neighbourhood… or anywhere in the world, depending on where you live!

A couple of new features in 2021: the “No Finish Line 21 Night-time Special” will see runners compete individually or in relay teams on 18 and 19 November. Also, the basketball player Yakuba Ouattara has been chosen to be the patron of this edition.

To sign up, head over to the www.childrenandfuture.com website until November 10 (13 euros for adults and 6 euros for children). You can also go directly to the venue on the day to get your distance tracking chip.