Safety at Monaco Grand Prix: potential risks and how to avoid them

With 200,000 visitors expected over four days, the Monaco Grand Prix is calling on 270 international first-responders to deal with the many risks that spectators may encounter. From heat exhaustion to falling down the stairs, here’s how to guard against the most common hazards.

Monaco is pulling out all the stops to cope with the scale of the event and the huge influx of visitors. The Monegasque Red Cross has stepped up its emergency response as part of an overall joint effort by local players such as the SBM and Be Safe, the Police Department, the Fire Service and the CHPG. “We are fielding 270 first-responders and volunteers with delegations from England, Andorra, France, Belgium, Luxembourg, Germany, Italy and Switzerland,” explained Philippe Giuffra, Director of First Aid at the Monegasque Red Cross, at the teams’ general briefing on Wednesday 21 May at the Auditorium Rainier III. A high-precision organisation aimed at anticipating issues that are magnified by the size of the crowds that will be flocking to the Principality.

Hydration and sun protection are vital when the weather is fine © Amanda Maria – Unsplash

The main risks in the stands: heat and dehydration

The statistics speak for themselves: “Minor injuries and ailments account for around half of our interventions,” explains Philippe Giuffra. While many of them are due to the heat, that is not the only risk factor. The festive evening events during the Grand Prix also cause their share of complications: “Overdoing it during the festivities can lead to dehydration and weakness, which in turn can cause you to feel faint, or fall in the stands the next morning,” the expert adds. To avoid these issues, the advice is basic but crucial: “you need to stay sufficiently hydrated to prevent heatstroke.”

The circuit’s topography and the grandstand structures mean there is a large number of staircases, narrow spaces and footbridges. Philippe Giuffra wants to make F1 fans aware of this extra risk, which can lead to serious accidents.

Risky congestion points

The train station is a particularly sensitive spot: “We have a special setup for what we know is a bottleneck […] to keep everything in check, keep people moving and help anyone who gets into difficulties.”

Protecting children: particular vigilance

Very young children require special attention. “The first-responders are quick to warn parents about sun protection, jostling and noise, which is really harmful to toddlers.”

Risks around the track

Race marshals, journalists, photographers and others who work near the circuit face risks of a different kind: “When there is an accident, the cars break up. Carbon fragments fly off at very high speed. You have to be alert and follow the safety instructions to the letter,” the first aid director warns.

Italian Red Cross first responders © Monaco Tribune – Benjamin Godart

A large-scale first-aid network

Twelve first-aid posts are located around the circuit and also cover the ancillary areas: the fan zone, rue Caroline, the casino district, hotel exits and evening events. As soon as the circuit is open and throughout the night, 10 qualified first-aiders and nurses will be stationed on the Darse Sud (South jetty) at Monaco harbour. A comprehensive network that is backed up by mobile first-responders. You can find more information directly on the circuit and town maps.

To help you get ready for your visit to the Monaco Grand Prix, take a look at our practical guide: How to prepare for the Monaco Grand Prix