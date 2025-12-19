Ray-Ban boss to receive sustainability award at Monte-Carlo Fashion Week 2026

The Monégasque fashion week, taking place from 14 to 18 April 2026, will place responsible creativity and sustainable innovation at the heart of its programme by honouring Leonardo Maria Del Vecchio.

The Principality will host a new edition of Monte-Carlo Fashion Week (MCFW) from 14 to 18 April 2026. Organised by the Monégasque Fashion Chamber, the event aims once again this year to position Monaco as a crossroads for reflection on contemporary challenges facing the textile industry.

“Monte-Carlo Fashion Week aspires to be an essential gathering for innovative and sustainable players in the fashion industry, bringing together designers, manufacturers, investors, and fashion enthusiasts,” declared Federica Nardoni Spinetta, president and founder of MCFW and the Monégasque Fashion Chamber, to Monaco Tribune during the 2025 edition. This ambition will be reinforced during the forthcoming April 2026 edition: “With this award, we celebrate those who transform an entrepreneurial vision into concrete positive impact on society,” she stated in a press release.

A multi-talented winner

Leonardo Maria Del Vecchio will therefore receive the Monte-Carlo Fashion Week Award 2026. “This recognition confirms the relevance of the path we have taken and gives us fresh momentum,” he declared in a statement. “Receiving it in Monte-Carlo, a city to which I have been deeply attached since childhood, makes it even more meaningful.”

Currently chief strategy officer at EssilorLuxottica and chairman of Ray-Ban, the Italian businessman also heads the Italian branch of the OneSight EssilorLuxottica Foundation, an organisation working towards universal access to eye care. The laureate will officially receive his distinction on Friday, 17 April as part of the festivities.