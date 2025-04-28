Monte-Carlo Fashion Week: “Eco-sustainability is more central than ever to our approach”

The 13th Monte-Carlo Fashion Week took place in the Principality from April 22 to 26 April. The international fashion community came together for fashion shows, conferences and environmentally responsible initiatives.

Organised by the Chambre Monégasque de la Mode (Monegasque Chamber of Fashion – CMM), Monte-Carlo Fashion Week returns every year, attracting a host of designers. Launched in 2013 by Federica Nardoni Spinetta, it showcases established designers and young talent. Rosanna Trinchese is responsible for the artistic direction of the fashion shows.

A series of fashion shows took place at the Monaco Yacht Club on Wednesday April 23. Italy’s Collini Milano got things going at 3pm. This was followed by a special collection created specifically for Yacht Club Monaco, then, at 5.30 pm, the Beach & Cashmere Monaco anniversary fashion show. The brand, founded by Federica Nardoni Spinetta, is celebrating its 20th anniversary this year.

The Fashion Awards evening on Thursday 24 April was one of the event’s highlights. The eagerly-awaited Roberto Cavalli fashion show opened the ceremony, and was followed by the awards ceremony. Celebrating its 10th anniversary, the ceremony rewards the industry’s most influential figures and designers. This year, actress Kelly Rutherford received the Fashion Icon Award for her style and commitment.

More responsible fashion

One of the major features of this year’s event was the focus on sustainability. For several years now, Monte-Carlo Fashion Week has been working to raise awareness about circular fashion and the importance of environmental responsibility in the industry. Federica Nardoni Spinetta, President of the Monegasque Chamber of Fashion, commented: “In addition to the glamorous fashion shows, the MCFW aims to be a must-attend event for innovative and sustainable players in the fashion industry, bringing together designers, manufacturers, investors and fashion lovers in a proactive fashion centre to discuss how the industry is involving, its new challenges and opportunities. Monte-Carlo Fashion Week is committed to shaping a lavish event in keeping with the Principality’s guiding principles of preserving the environment and building a better future for the younger generations by promoting a circular economy.”

For its 13th edition, Federica Nardoni Spinetta talks us through Monte-Carlo Fashion Week, this year’s new features and the anniversary of her own brand, Beach & Cashmere Monaco.

Federica, tell us about Monte-Carlo Fashion Week 2025?

Federica: We started on Monday evening with Italian designer Elisabetta Franchi’s opening. She presented a very chic collection. On Tuesday evening there was a cocktail party, hosted in collaboration with Monaco Woman magazine. And on Wednesday we were at the Yacht Club, for the start of the fashion shows. Collini Milano, a very fine Italian house, got the ball rolling. We then presented an exclusive capsule collection for the Yacht Club, followed by the anniversary fashion show for my Beach & Cashmere Monaco brand, which is celebrating its 20th anniversary this year. A beachwear brand designed in Monaco and made in Italy.

What are the highlights or new features at this year’s edition?

Eco-sustainability is more central than ever to our approach. It’s very important to us. This year, we are presenting the Positive Change Award to Renzo Rosso, founder of the OTB group (Maison Margiela, Diesel, Jil Sander, Marni…). He actively promotes circularity in fashion and is an example to follow. We are also focusing on local brands such as Marlea Monte-Carlo, Isabel Fargnoli, Leslie Monte-Carlo and Beach & Cashmere Monaco, while continuing to welcome international designers. This year, we are honoured to welcome a Japanese designer, as part of the Year of Japan. We are also featuring Jiri Kalfar, a Czech designer who made a big impression with his Save the Bees collection. He is back this year with a vision that is as committed as ever.

We can get messages out through fashion

Is it also your aim to make Monaco a recognised fashion hub?

Exactly! Our aim is to position Monaco as a truly international and professional fashion hub. Designers like Elisabetta Franchi, who is working on more and more projects in Monaco, are a perfect example. Monte-Carlo Fashion Week attracts guests from all over the world, including Japan and Dubai… Monte-Carlo Fashion Week is attracting more and more visitors.

Tell us about your capsule collection for the 20th anniversary of Beach & Cashmere Monaco.

My collection is a tribute to these 20 years of design. I chose to revisit pieces from the archive and include them in an introductory video that traces the history of the brand. Of course, there are bikinis, but there are also cashmere pieces, a material I love to pair with beachwear. And then I created the Save the Ocean dress, made from recycled cotton and hand-painted by myself, with recycled fishing nets. There are also pieces created from sails we salvaged from the Yacht Club’s Smeralda 888 class, transformed into skirts and evening dresses. It’s a sustainable collection, with a strong message about protecting the oceans and the planet. We can send get messages out through fashion, it’s very important.

