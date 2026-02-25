Monaco Grand Prix 2026: best viewing spots, ticket prices and insider tips

From 4 to 7 June 2026, the 83rd Formula 1 Louis Vuitton Monaco Grand Prix will take over the streets of the Principality. Iconic grandstands, accessible standing areas, smart deals. Here is our detailed practical guide.

Four days of racing, four series on the track (F1, F2, F3 and Porsche Supercup) and a 3.337 km circuit nestled between the sea and the mountains: the Monaco Grand Prix remains the most coveted event on the Formula 1 calendar. But you still need to know where to position yourself. Here’s an overview of the best spots, classified by type and based on the official ticket prices of the Automobile Club de Monaco 2026*.

* As of 24 February 2026, we have also based our indicative prices on the official transaction data published. These are subject to change depending on availability and date of purchase.

The legendary grandstands: for front-row excitement

Grandstand A – Sainte-Dévote (turn 1)

This is where it all begins. Every first lap brings its share of late braking and collisions. From the upper rows, you can also see the cars rushing towards the harbour. A great atmosphere is guaranteed, but there is no giant screen. Official prices 2026: Friday approx. €175, Saturday approx. €450, Sunday approx. €950.

Grandstand B – Casino

The ultimate Monaco postcard view. The single-seaters pass in front of the Monte-Carlo Casino and the Hôtel de Paris, in one of the most iconic passages of the championship. Giant screen available, but prices are among the highest. Prices: Friday approx. £155, Saturday approx. £550-650, Sunday approx. £1,050-1,150.

Tribune K – Tabac / Port

Considered by many experts to be one of the best grandstands on the circuit. Located on the Mediterranean coast, it offers a spectacular view of the exit of the Nouvelle Chicane and the Tabac corner, with the silhouette of Monte Carlo in the background. Sections K1 and K2, closest to the corner, are the most popular. Prices: Friday from £175, Saturday: £400–£550, Sunday: approximately £900–£1,050.

Due to high demand, these seats are among the first to sell out on Saturday and Sunday. Check availability directly on the official ticket office.

Technical grandstands: for connoisseurs

Grandstand T – Opposite the pits

The ideal spot to watch pit stop strategies and activity in the garages. The upper rows offer an unobstructed view of the section between the Piscine exit and the Rascasse. Prices: Friday approx. £150, Saturday approx. £300-550, Sunday approx. £700-1050.

Grandstand L – Piscine

One of the most popular grandstands. Here you can see the cars attack the fast Piscine chicane, bounce off the kerbs and speed towards Rascasse. Partial view of the pit lane exit. Prices: Friday approx. £150, Saturday approx. £300-550, Sunday approx. £700-1050.

Grandstand V – Anthony Noghès / Rascasse

Located on the last corner before the start-finish straight. This is where the most daring manoeuvres take place in one of the slowest sections of the track. Prices: Friday approx. £150, Saturday approx. £400–550, Sunday approx. £950–1,050.

On Sunday, race day, prices for the best grandstands reach £900 to £1,100. Like terraces such as the one at the top of the famous Caravelles building on Boulevard Albert 1er (listed price £6,000), VIP options (terraces, yachts, boxes) can cost between £4,500 and £8,000.

Low-budget options: affordable prices

Zone Z1 – Standing, between Nouvelle Chicane and Tabac

The most affordable option for watching the race in the heart of the action. The views are partial, but the atmosphere is unique, with access to several bars and dining areas. Prices: Friday around €65, Saturday around €110.

Secteur Rocher – Standing, elevated

Perched on the hill overlooking the harbour, this sector offers a panoramic view of Monaco, La Rascasse and the pit lane entrance. More relaxed atmosphere, overall view of the circuit but often crowded. Prices: Friday approx. €45, Saturday approx. €75, Sunday approx. €130.

Thursday, the real bargain

Tickets are available from €30. Only the support series are racing (F2, F3, Porsche Supercup), but access to the circuit and grandstands allows you to discover Monaco in ideal conditions, without the weekend crowds.

Friday, the best compromise

First day of F1 free practice. Prices range from €170 to €500 depending on the grandstand. For enthusiasts, this is the best value for money to see the F1 cars on the track. Due to their popularity, you can generally expect to pay several dozen pounds more than the official prices for the cheapest tickets.

Multi-day packages

The Automobile Club de Monaco offers 2-day (Saturday-Sunday) and 3-day (Friday-Saturday-Sunday) packages with a discount of around 10% compared to daily tickets, applicable to all seated grandstands (excluding standing areas).

Support races included

All F2, F3 and Porsche Supercup races are included in each ticket.



Saturday features the F1 qualifying sessions and the support series sprints.



On Sunday, the main F2 and F3 races precede the Formula 1 Grand Prix, scheduled for 3 p.m.

Children’s prices

Children aged 6 to 15 : –50% (excluding Gold and VIP)

: (excluding Gold and VIP) Under 6 years old : free, on an adult’s lap

: free, on an adult’s lap Thursday: free access for 6-15 year olds

The Historic Grand Prix: an exciting and affordable alternative

Before the F1, the Monaco Historic Grand Prix will be held from 24 to 26 April 2026 on the same circuit. Admission is free on Friday 24 April. Prices are much more affordable, with day tickets generally costing between €60 and €150 depending on the grandstands.

Practical information and reservations

Official ticket office: monaco-grandprix.com or at the ACM office, 44 rue Grimaldi, Monaco (Monday-Friday, 9 a.m.-5 p.m.). Contact: ticketing@monaco-grandprix.com / +377 93 15 26 24.