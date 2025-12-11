Monaco Formula 1 Grand Prix renamed as major luxury brand takes over

The famous luxury brand already produces the trunks containing the trophy awarded to the race winner © Michaël Alesi – Prince’s Palace

The Automobile Club de Monaco (ACM) has unveiled the official poster for the 83rd Monaco Grand Prix, featuring a new title partner for the event.

The poster says a great deal about the direction the Monaco Grand Prix is taking. Revealed on Wednesday 10 December by the ACM, the design for the 83rd edition highlights, “for the first time in the history of the event, the start and finish line as well as the podium”. It also confirms Louis Vuitton as the new title partner of the race, renamed the “Formula 1 Louis Vuitton Grand Prix de Monaco”.

Discover the Official Poster of the 𝐅𝐨𝐫𝐦𝐮𝐥𝐚 𝟏 𝐋𝐨𝐮𝐢𝐬 𝐕𝐮𝐢𝐭𝐭𝐨𝐧 𝐆𝐫𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐏𝐫𝐢𝐱 𝐝𝐞 𝐌𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐜𝐨 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟔 🏎🌟 🗓 04-07.06.2026

LVMH strengthens its partnership

The multi-year agreement, concluded with Formula 1 and the Automobile Club de Monaco, sees the brand with the iconic monogram succeed TAG Heuer, another label within Bernard Arnault’s group. The French billionaire, spotted in the Monaco paddocks during the 2025 edition, is strengthening LVMH’s engagement in F1, since the brand is already a global partner of the championship through a ten-year contract signed this year.

Bernard Arnault at the 2025 Grand Prix © Monacophotographerr – Monaco Tribune

“This new step extends the official partnership linking Louis Vuitton to Formula 1 since 2025 and strengthens a historic relationship between the brand and the Principality,” reported Monaco Matin after consulting an official statement from the brand.

The trophy case, symbol of a Monegasque connection

Since 2021, the fashion house has been producing the case containing the trophy awarded to the winner. The tailor-made case, manufactured in the historic workshops in Asnières-sur-Seine, features the house’s signature motif in red in homage to the colours of the Principality. The “V”, for Vuitton and Victory, completes the design bearing the colours of the Monegasque flag. In June 2026, the case will house the trophy for the event for the sixth consecutive year.

© Louis Vuitton / ACM

It should be noted that the next edition, scheduled from 4 to 7 June 2026, breaks with the tradition of the final weekend in May to open the European leg of the world championship. Ticket sales are already open on the ACM website.