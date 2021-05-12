











Louis Vuitton have just unveiled their bespoke trophy case, designed for the Monaco Grand Prix, after signing a multi-year partnership with the Automobile Club de Monaco, organisers of the Formula 1 event.

In just over a week’s time, Formula 1 drivers will be taking to the Principality’s streets in a battle to be crowned champion of the 78th Monaco Grand Prix. Uneven ground, hairpin bends and a tunnel to contend with, this course is known for being one of the toughest of the season. This year, whoever crosses the line first will now receive their trophy in a hand-crafted trunk from one of France’s most prestigious luxury houses: Louis Vuitton.

Designing travel pieces since 1854, the brand have used their know-how and expertise to produce a tailor-made monogram canvas, depicting the 19 turns of the track, complete with a red and white V motif to incorporate the colours of the Principality’s flag. Produced in the Asnières workshop on the outskirts of Paris, “the trophy trunk epitomises ‘Victory travels in Louis Vuitton’ — witnessing the next victories and continuing to carry legends,” reported Michael Burke, chairman and chief executive officer of Louis Vuitton, in a recent statement.

Spectators allowed to watch the action

The 2020 edition may have been cancelled due to the pandemic, but drivers are ready and raring to hit the track this year. Unlike other recent sporting events, it has been announced that a limited number of spectators will be allowed to watch the Grand Prix this year. Qualifying races will get underway from Thursday 20 May onwards, as competitors gear up for the main event on Sunday 23 May. Who will cross the line first and receive the coveted trophy, encased in some of Louis Vuitton’s finest craftsmanship?