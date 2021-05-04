











The Monaco Grand Prix, taking place from the 20 to 23 May 2021, will now be able to welcome spectators from abroad into the stands. However, only people living in the Principality can attend Monaco ePrix taking place this weekend.

This Tuesday, the government made an announcement explaining who will be allowed to attend the 78th edition of the Monaco Grand Prix. Unlike the other two Grand Prix events, organised by the Automobile Club de Monaco, the Formula 1 racetrack will be open to everyone, including spectators from abroad.

Depending on where spectators travel from, they may be required to show a negative PCR test. Anyone arriving from the Alpes-Maritimes and Var regions will be subject to this rule, as will spouses of local workers or people coming from abroad. Only Monégasques, people living or working in the Monaco, school children and students will be exempt from providing a negative PCR test.

Free entry on Friday

During the qualifying races, i.e from Thursday 20 May onwards, the seated stands will be open, at 40% of their usual capacity, allowing for 7,500 spectators. On Friday 21 May, there will be free entry to the stands, as has been the case in previous years. However, spectator numbers will be capped at 3,000 and only stands K and T will be open.

This iconic Grand Prix, the fifth race of the season, will take place on Sunday 23 May at 3.10pm. The qualifying races will be held on Saturday 22 May between 3pm and 4pm.

