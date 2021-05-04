











Temporarily closed due to the pandemic, the Prince Albert of Monaco’s car collection will reopen its doors to the public just before the Grand Prix later this month.

Located on the Terraces of Fontvieille, car enthusiasts will be delighted to hear that this exhibition, unique to Monaco, will be reopening on the 17 May. Perfect timing, as it just so happens that the Formula 1 Grand Prix will begin this week too.

A real car fanatic, Prince Rainier III began this classic car collection at the end of the 1950s. Since then, Prince Albert II has continued to enrich the collection with new additions. Horse-drawn carriages, cabriolets, racing cars and more, there is something from every era.

Almost 100 cars on show

A huge range of extraordinary cars await visitors in this 5,000m2 exhibition. A 1903 model from De Dion Bouton, as well as a 2013 Lotus F1 race car, not to mention cars made by Rolls Royce, Lincoln, Facel Vega, Delahaye, Packard, Napier, Ferrari, Maserati, and Lamborghini.

Cars of particular historical importance in the Principality are also on show, including the Lexus from the princely marriage in 2011, as well as the Chrysler Imperial that welcomed Grace Kelly on her arrival at Monaco’s port in 1956. Not long ago, Charles Leclerc’s Ferrari SF90 from the 2019 F1 season was also added to the Prince of Monaco’s car collection.

The Prince of Monaco’s car collection is open from 10am until 5.30pm. Adult tickets cost €8 and children aged 6 to 17 and student tickets cost €4.