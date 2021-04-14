











Charles Leclerc’s SF90 Ferrari from the 2019 F1 season arrived in Monaco on Monday to join the collection of cars belonging to Prince Albert II.

A gift unlike any other. Last week, Charles Leclerc received his SF90 from Maranello. A legendary set of wheels, Leclerc has made several spectacular victories in this Ferrari: his first two F1 wins, in Spa-Francorchamps (Belgium) and Monza (Italy). Now in possession of the car, the Monégasque driver has decided to gift it to Prince Albert II, an avid car collector.

I know that it will be in good hands Charles Leclerc

“It was the most important F1 for me,” he revealed to news channel Monaco Info. “It was in this single seater that I made almost all of my Formula 1 dreams come true. My first F1 victory, first time racing for Ferrari, first pole position, this car means so much. But I know that it will be in good hands, so I’m happy that it’s there.”

>> WATCH ALSO: VIDEO. A comic book racing driver comes to try Prince’s cars

Although the Prince’s car collection is currently closed, the public will be able to set eyes on this new Formula 1 addition as soon as the museum reopens. “It’s amazing that it can be added to the collection and that we can continue with this theme,” said Prince Albert II during an interview with Monaco Info. “Formula 1 is evolving all the time and it’s extraordinary. You see the materials used, how sophisticated the equipment is, as well as the size and footprint of these cars. It’s incredible that everyone can have access to these vehicles and see them up close.”

>> READ ALSO: From Grace Kelly’s taxi to plane without wings: our must-sees from Prince of Monaco Car Collection