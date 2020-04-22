Coronavirus in Monaco: domestic violence, budget deficits, masks…

Send tips | @monacotribune | Subscribe for free

All Covid-19 news selected by Monaco Tribune.

NUMBERS

Now new cases since last Saturday. To date, 94 people have been infected with the novel coronavirus.

26 people have now recovered. Three more recovered compared to the day before.

5 people are hospitalised.

2 of them are in intensive care.

80 people are self-isolating at home and are monitored by doctors

Not all the people tested and hospitalised are residents of the Principality.

TALKING POINTS

“No significant increase in reports of domestic violence in Monaco”

Céline Cottalorda, Technical Advisor to the Ministry of State, Delegate for the Promotion and Preservation of Women’s Rights

“We want to work hand in hand with the government to reopen as soon as possible”

Francis Poidevin, Vice-President of the Association des Industries Hôtelières Monégasques (Monaco’s Hotel Industries Association)

HEADLINES

Prince Albert II has decided to reduce the budget of the Palace: The Palace will have a 40% budget cut.

“The seriousness of the situation calls for increased rigorous financial management accompanied by major efforts, particularly with a view to an overall reduction in State expenditure. In this context, the Prince has decided to reduce the operating expenses of the Palace with a reduction of nearly 40% in its allocation, which has fallen from 13.2 million euros to 8 million euros. The Sovereign has full confidence in the solidity of the Principality’s economic and social model to overcome this health crisis with unprecedented economic consequences for his country.”

Vote on amended budget: The National Council of Monaco unanimously voted yesterday evening on the first amended budget for the year 2020. The budget deficit amounts to 478 million.

“In three months, we are going to use 20 to 25% of the liquid part of our Constitutional Reserve Fund, compared to 10% in three years during the previous crisis”

Jean-Louis Grinda, Chairman of the Public Accounts Committee.

Gourmet lockdown with Michelin-starred chefs from Monaco: We are lucky that, in these difficult times, the best chefs of the Principality have decided to take us under their virtual wing to make us real cooking pros. See recipes.

“Faust” by Jean-Christophe Maillot: The ballet will be shown on Monaco Info tonight at 5pm and on Saturday 25th April at 5pm.

“Made in Monaco” masks: 80K masks are made by Monaco’s company Bettina. The second company – Banana Moon – will make over 1000 masks every day.

