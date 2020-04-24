The “day after”: Prince Albert II of Monaco Foundation launches new campaign

On the occasion of the 50th anniversary of Earth Day, the Prince Albert II of Monaco Foundation launches the campaign “A green shift?”, a reflection on post-pandemic environmental perspectives.
As the COVID-19 pandemic severely affects the world, causing an unprecedented crisis, the link between environment and health is becoming a growing concern. In this context, the Foundation expresses its compassion for the suffering populations and pays tribute to the courage of those who, on a everyday basis, struggle and mobilise to overcome this pandemic. The impulse of solidarity that unites us today is proof of our ability to act together with a common goal. The need for a collective response to global challenges is more fundamental than ever, whether it be the coronavirus or environmental preservation.
All of us, individually and collectively, have a role to play to ensure that the paths that will be chosen as we emerge from the crisis not only do not call into question, but breathe new life into the measures taken by countries and industries to combat climate change and biodiversity loss.
A green shift?
In its digital campaign entitled “A green shift?” a series of short video interviews, the Prince Albert II of Monaco Foundation is inviting personalities and scientists to take the floor to reflect on the link between the environment and the pandemic, on the current impact of the crisis in various regions of the world and on the perspectives for the “day after”.
The campaign began symbolically on 22 April, the 50th anniversary of Earth Day, with a message of hope from H.S.H. Prince Albert II of Monaco. Several personalities will also share their points of view in the fields of the environment, science and the economy in order to contribute to creating this new balance between man and nature at the end of this crisis. The videos will be broadcast on the Prince Albert II of Monaco Foundation’s social networks and on its website.
“While our world is experiencing an unprecedented health crisis, I would like to send you a message of hope and mobilisation.
Over the past few weeks, our lives have changed at an unprecedented speed. These upheavals will inevitably continue.
It is up to us to turn this situation to our advantage, to ensure that the current suffering leads to a better world.
The human frailty we are seeing should lead to us to think about our priorities and reinventing our relationship with nature.
Through the tremendous social and economic changes it is bringing about, and which is bound to do for many months, perhaps many years still, this crisis should prompt us into protecting our Planet, its climate, biodiversity and oceans more effectively. (…) It is the choices each one of us makes that will enable us to save our environment. Let us not miss this opportunity.”
