Coronavirus: Monaco’s children return to school as lockdown eases

Yesterday, the last round of children to return to school this year went back to the classroom. Students of Monaco’s primary schools, armed with masks, returned to schools which have transformed to ensure health measures are strictly adhered to.

On Monday, May 25th, primary school children aged 6-7 and 10-11 went back to school. At the Fontvieille School, Patrice Cellario, Minister of the Interior, and Isabelle Bonnal, Director of National Education, were present at their return as the Prince’s government continues to ease lockdown measures.

Despite returning to “normal”, much of the schedule and layout has now changed. Each school has implemented distancing measures, mask-wearing, and hand-washing to ensure children’s’ safety. Schools’ administration have adjusted timetables to half-day classes which take place in small groups. Specialised classes are the only ones to return to a full-time schedule. As the canteen is one of the most difficult places to ensure adequate hygiene measure, pupils return home for lunch.

So far, only the youngest and oldest primary school children have returned. All intermediate years are continuing with homeschooling and will only go back to school in September. In total, 35 classes went back.

Last week, the eldest secondary school students returned, and the week prior, sixth-form equivalent students returned. So far, rates of absence remain relatively low — on the first day of 14/15-year-olds returning, only 20% of all students were absent. These classes also constitute half-days.